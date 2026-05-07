SABG Achieves CMMC Level 2 Certification to Support Secure DoD and DoW Mission Delivery

"Their work not only strengthens how we protect sensitive information but also positions SABG among a relatively small group of government contractors..."

Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification is a significant milestone for SABG and a direct reflection of the dedication and discipline demonstrated across our organization.” — Ellen Loney, COO

FAIRFAX, VA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Strategic Alliance Business Group LLC (SABG) is proud to announce we have successfully completed our Level 2 CMMC certification as of April 24, 2026.Leading C3PAO A-LIGN, an experienced federal assessor and compliance partner trusted by more than 6,400 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks, conducted the CMMC assessment.“Achieving CMMC Level 2 certification is a significant milestone for SABG and a direct reflection of the dedication and discipline demonstrated across our organization,” said Ellen Loney, Chief Operating Officer (COO). “I want to especially recognize our IT team and the many supporting employees whose expertise, persistence, and collaboration made this possible. Their work not only strengthens how we protect sensitive information but also positions SABG among a relatively small group of government contractors who have reached this level of compliance—an important step as we continue to pursue and support future mission-critical opportunities.”The Department of Defense (DoD) / Department of War (DoW) developed CMMC to ensure that cybersecurity controls and processes adequately protect Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) that resides on Defense Industrial Base (DIB) systems and networks. This certification is mandatory for all entities doing business with the DoD/DoW."Congratulations to SABG for achieving CMMC Level 2 certification. This accomplishment demonstrates a strong commitment to safeguarding valuable information to protect our nation, developing a competitive advantage, and creating a culture of security,” said Petar Besalev, EVP of Compliance and Cybersecurity Services at A-LIGN. “We're proud to support this integral step in SABG's compliance journey with a high-quality assessment process and deep expertise in federal compliance."This certification reinforces SABG’s commitment to protecting national security by meeting CMMC's rigorous standards and safeguarding federal contract and controlled unclassified information.SABG is a privately-owned professional services company that is both a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned and Women-Owned Small Business. We provide support to commercial and Federal Government customers in the areas of Program Management, Acquisition, and Strategic Planning; Mission Operations and Intelligence; and Logistics and Engineering.

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