ATCO Ventures Invests in data² to Strengthen Decision Intelligence for Critical Operations

ATCO Ventures backs data²’s explainable AI to turn complex operational data into trusted insights for critical infrastructure.

In critical operations, it’s not enough to know what the data says - leaders need to understand why.” — Kyle Koss, Vice President, ATCO Ventures

DE, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATCO Ventures has made a strategic investment in data², a North American-based enterprise explainable AI (eXAI) company transforming complex, fragmented data into trusted decision intelligence. The investment reflects a shared focus on enabling organizations to operate with greater clarity, confidence, and accountability in environments where decisions carry significant operational, financial or safety consequences.

ATCO has a long history of building, operating and investing in essential utilities that support communities and industries. This ATCO Ventures investment represents a forward-looking extension of that legacy, recognizing data as a critical utility that underpins modern infrastructure, operational efficiency, and long-term resilience. Unlike traditional utilities, data does not have geographic, customer or sector boundaries, making this broadly applicable across industries and use cases.

“In critical operations, it’s not enough to know what the data says - leaders need to understand why,” said Kyle Koss, Vice President, ATCO Ventures. “data² delivers the explainability and traceability required for teams to act with confidence in complex high-stakes environments where reliability and accountability are essential.”

“Organizations are under increasing pressure to make faster decisions without sacrificing accountability,” said Jon Brewton, Founder and CEO of data². “Working alongside partners like Bow River Solutions Inc. (brs) and ATCO, we see firsthand how complex data environments impact operational performance. This investment validates the need for decision intelligence where every output can be clearly understood, verified, and reviewed after the fact - especially in environments where the stakes are high and the margin for error is low.”

data²’s platform moves beyond traditional business intelligence by converting fragmented, difficult-to-use data into clear, decision-ready insights. Users can see how a recommendation was made, follow the data trail behind it, and review that record at any time. This visibility enables organizations to validate outcomes, support regulatory compliance and strengthen operational integrity - particularly in industries such as energy, utilities and other critical infrastructure sectors.

ATCO Ventures will support data²’s continued growth, helping expand its capabilities and accelerate adoption across the energy, utilities, and industrial sectors. This partnership also creates opportunities to apply decision intelligence across ATCO’s portfolio - supporting the modernization of infrastructure and enhancing performance through data-driven insights.

About ATCO Ventures

ATCO Ventures is ATCO’s investment and venture-building platform - a newly established business designed to accelerate external growth. We are rooted in the strength of ATCO’s operating companies and built to be forward-looking: identifying, validating, investing in, and scaling technology-enabled opportunities that keep ATCO relevant and competitive for the long term.

Our mandate is commercial and outward facing: helping ATCO’s businesses develop new customer pathways, new leads, and new revenue opportunities, while also investing in companies that align with ATCO’s capabilities in energy, housing, and defense.

About data²

data² (Data Squared) is a North American-based enterprise explainable AI (eXAI) technology company that transforms complex, fragmented data into trusted decision intelligence. Its platform enables organizations to understand not only what insights are generated, but how and why - delivering full transparency, traceability, and auditability.

Designed for high-stakes environments, data² supports organizations in the highly regulated industries by improving decision speed, strengthening accountability, and unlocking great value from their existing data.

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