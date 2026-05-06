San Antonio Water System achieves record-low water use in 2025

San Antonio Water System

Last year’s conservation milestone of 111 GPCD is consistent with numbers reported in rain-soaked 2021

“We regularly remind customers that San Antonio’s most affordable source of water is conservation — water we don’t use.” — Martha Wright, SAWS Director of Conservation

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- San Antonio Water System is celebrating another conservation milestone — despite six years of severe drought — the community achieved a record-low 111 gallons per capita per day ( GPCD ) in 2025. The figures were reported to the Texas Water Development Board in the Water Conservation Plan Annual Report. Reaching 111 GPCD means the average San Antonian uses only 111 gallons of water each day for everything from showers and laundry to cooking and landscape irrigation.While more San Antonians than ever have landscape irrigation systems running on timers, the SAWS Conservation team has offset the increase with innovative programs that incentivize customers to remove irrigation systems and find and fix leaks. SAWS has also worked with the City of San Antonio to update watering restrictions, resulting in more moderate outdoor use across the community.In spring 2025, SAWS Conservation rolled out a new version of the WaterSaver Landscape Coupon, encouraging customers to remove at least 200 square feet of grass and pause planting until fall—saving water during Texas’ hottest season.“We regularly remind customers that San Antonio’s most affordable source of water is conservation — water we don’t use,” said Martha Wright, SAWS Director of Conservation. “Our customers deserve credit for helping San Antonio reach 111 GPCD, and this success also reflects the leadership of our CEO, Robert Puente, and our Board of Trustees, who have strengthened our culture of conservation.”SAWS 2025 GPCD is brand new and other cities’ numbers are not publicly available, but for comparison, 2024 GPCD numbers are listed here:2024 GPCD:Austin: 133Houston: 142Dallas: 170SAWS: 114After nearly 30 years of innovative conservation programs, San Antonio is recognized nationwide for water efficiency. SAWS remains committed to water sustainability through forward-looking programs and initiatives, and it is encouraging to see customers continue adopting best practices that make a measurable difference.SAWS customers have been under drought watering rules since 2022.To learn more about current Stage 3 watering rules, visit www.saws.org/wrangle San Antonio Water System provides water and wastewater services to more than two million customers in the San Antonio region and continues to set the standard for service and water conservation within our industry. SAWS is the national leader in water innovation with the largest direct recycled water system in the country, a state-of-the-art inland desalination plant, and the largest groundwater-based Aquifer Storage & Recovery facility in the nation. For more information, visit www.saws.org

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