Travv Closes $1.6 Million Seed Round, led by Digitalis Ventures

Funding supports expansion of Travv’s AI-native veterinary diagnostic platform

Veterinary diagnostics needs better infrastructure. Travv is building that foundation for hospitals, diagnosticians, and future diagnostic tools.” — Derick Whitley Founder, CEO

STILLWATER, OK, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Travv today announced the close of its $1.6 million seed round led by Digitalis Ventures, with AniVC joining to complete the financing.The funding will support continued development of Travv’s AI-native diagnostic platform for veterinary medicine, including product expansion, hospital onboarding, commercial growth, and key integrations. Travv is building modern infrastructure for veterinary diagnostics, taking a responsible AI-first approach, with an initial focus on radiology workflows and a longer-term vision for broader AI-enabled diagnostic services.“Veterinary diagnostics needs better infrastructure,” said Derick Whitley, DVM, DACVP, founder and CEO of Travv. “We’re building Travv to create a seamless experience for both hospitals and diagnosticians, while laying the foundation for the next generation of diagnostic tools.”“Travv is building in an area of veterinary medicine that is primed for AI. We’re excited to support Dr. Whitley and the team as they build an integrated diagnostic platform with the potential to improve workflow today and enable broader innovation over time,” said Cindy Cole of Digitalis Ventures.With the round now closed, Travv is positioned to move faster across product development, commercialization, and strategic growth initiatives. AniVC’s participation closes out the round at the company’s full $1.6 million target.“We’re grateful for the support of our investors and excited about what’s ahead,” said Whitley. “Having AniVC join to complete the round is a strong close as we continue building.”About TravvTravv is a technology company at the intersection of veterinary diagnostics and artificial intelligence. Travv Dx is our AI-native, cloud-based platform that brings together RIS, PACS, and LIS capabilities into one integrated system, enabling a growing suite of traditional and emerging diagnostic services.About Digitalis VenturesDigitalis Ventures backs founders solving critical problems in health. The firm invests in early-stage companies across life sciences, health technology & services, and animal health with the goal of supporting them through multiple rounds of financing. Digitalis is headquartered in New York City.About AniVCAniVC invests in early-stage pet companies across animal health, diagnostics, longevity, and consumer products and services. The firm supports founders through company building, commercialization, and growth, leveraging deep industry relationships across animal health and consumer ecosystems.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.