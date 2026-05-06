Child Welfare Education Collaborative in Action

For many in social work, the path into the field begins with a calling. For Holly Royals, it started with something far more ordinary—a high school career assessment. Yet what followed has been anything but ordinary.

Today, as a newly appointed Division of Social Services (DSS) Director and a proud graduate of the North Carolina Child Welfare Education Collaborative (CWEC), Holly’s journey reflects dedication, growth and a deep commitment to children and families.

Discovering a Calling

Holly initially imagined herself as a future high school English teacher. That changed after a job-shadowing experience with a school social worker—an opportunity arranged by her career counselor. “It opened the door to a profession I hadn’t previously considered,” Holly recalls, “and the rest is history.”

Her passion for social work deepened during her undergraduate studies at State University of New York at Fredonia (SUNY Fredonia), where she interned with Chautauqua County DSS. The experience left a lasting impression, solidifying her interest in child welfare. When she later enrolled in the MSW program at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, joining CWEC felt like a natural next step in building her expertise.

Building a Strong Foundation with CWEC

Holly credits CWEC with preparing her for the realities of social work in meaningful ways. “CWEC provided a bridge between the classroom and real-world practice,” says Holly. “The combination of coursework, field experience, and exposure to policy and practice realities helped me enter the workforce with both confidence and a clearer understanding of the complexity of child welfare. It also reinforced the importance of collaboration, critical thinking, and staying grounded in the mission of serving children and families.”

One lesson from CWEC has stayed with her throughout her career: find your people. “This is challenging work,” Holly explains. “It is important to have people you can laugh with, cry with, vent with, and celebrate the good days with. Those connections make the work sustainable.”

She also expresses deep gratitude to Dr. Wanda Reives, a former CWEC leader who has remained a mentor and source of encouragement over the years.

Rising Through the Ranks

Holly’s career in DSS began as an intern—a role she held across multiple agencies, including Vance County DSS and Wake County Human Services. After earning her MSW, she joined New Hanover County, where she has spent 22 years steadily advancing as a leader.

Starting as a foster care social worker, Holly later became a LINKS social worker and eventually moved into supervisory roles. Over the past decade and a half, she has overseen foster care and in-home services, served as CPS Program Manager, and most recently as Assistant Director. As of April 2026, she now steps into her newest role as DSS Director.

Her journey has been shaped by significant challenges—from economic downturns and staffing shortages to the opioid crisis, natural disasters, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Through it all, she has been inspired by the resilience of her colleagues.

“Social workers are solution-focused by nature,” Holly says. “This field is full of people who step up—not just for the community, but for each other.”

Words of Wisdom

When asked for her advice to CWEC students, Holly says to stay curious and ask questions. “Try everything – especially during your internships,” she says. “You have a unique opportunity to shadow different social workers and learn a variety of styles, skills, and approaches to engagement. Take advantage of exposure across program areas to understand how everything connects. The people you’re learning from are passionate about their work and eager to share with those who want to learn.”

She also emphasizes the value of CWEC for agencies. Hosting interns, she notes, not only strengthens the workforce pipeline but also supports staff development and retention.

“There’s nothing better than when a CWEC intern becomes an employee,” Holly says. “Hosting interns is also a powerful retention strategy as it gives current staff opportunities to mentor, develop leadership skills, and stay engaged in the growth of the profession.”

Staying Motivated

After more than two decades in the field, Holly remains energized by the work. “After all these years, no two days are the same,” she reflects. “I value the fast-paced nature of the work, the meaningful impact we have on our communities, and most of all, the people we work with. This is both hard work and heart work and doing it with others who are equally committed makes all the difference.”

Why CWEC Matters—And Why It Could Be Your Next Step

Holly’s journey from intern to director is a powerful example of what’s possible through dedication, mentorship, and a passion for service. Her story not only highlights the impact of the Child Welfare Education Collaborative but also serves as an inspiration for the next generation of social workers ready to make a difference.

For students considering child welfare, CWEC offers:

Real-world experience through internships

Mentorship from experienced professionals

A direct pathway into DSS careers

CWEC gives you the opportunity to learn, grow, and find where you belong. For agencies, CWEC is more than a training program—it’s a pipeline for passionate, prepared professionals who already understand the work and the mission. Start where Holly did. Grow where you’re meant to lead.

CWEC operates as a partnership between NCDHHS, the North Carolina University System, and the N.C. Association of County Directors of Social Services. CWEC’s mission is to strengthen the public child welfare workforce in North Carolina, thus, improving outcomes for families and children. Established in 1999, CWEC has prepared over 1,500 highly qualified child welfare social workers across the state. CWEC graduates have higher retention rates than other newly hired child welfare workers and tend to advance to leadership positions.