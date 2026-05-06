Attorney General Brenna Bird Thanks Legislature

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird released the following statement on the end of the 2026 Iowa legislative session thanking Gov. Reynolds, Leader Klimesh, Speaker Grassley, Majority Leader Kaufmann and members of the Iowa Legislature:

“My priority for the 2026 legislative session was justice for victims. I am grateful that now victims of sexual abuse, including children, can get lifetime protective orders from their abuser instead of having to go to court to ask for an extension and re-live their trauma every five years. Judges and legislators in Iowa will know that their safety matters to us. Once only a misdemeanor, threatening a judge or member of the general assembly and their immediate family members will now be a C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. And we will continue to fight against the evil scammers who prey on Iowans by tightening regulations on crypto ATMs.

I’d like to thank Senators Bousselot, Webster, and McClintock and Representatives Gustoff, Lawler, and Lundgren for floor managing our bills.

As a mom and a prosecutor, one of the main reasons I ran for Attorney General was to help victims of crimes. So, I am grateful for the legislations’ increase of $375,000 for Victim Assistance—funds that go toward restitution of victims of human trafficking and other violent crimes. My office will continue to work to bring justice for victims in Iowa.”

###

For More Information:

Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov