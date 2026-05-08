Attorney General Brenna Bird Praising Sentencing in Scott County Child Sex Abuse Case

DES MOINES—Attorney General Brenna Bird today praised the sentencing in a Scott County child sex abuse case her office prosecuted.

Daryl Guinn of Davenport was charged with four counts of sex abuse in the second degree for the sexual abuse of 4 children. Following a 5-day trial he was found guilty on all counts on January 30th, 2026.

Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office fought to protect three of the child victims from having to testify in court within arms distance of their abuser. The judge agreed. Upon his arrest, Guinn was charged with sex abuse against three children; however, another victim of Guinn’s who originally reported in 2018 came forward. A fourth charge was added.

On May 1, 2026, a Scott County judge sentenced Guinn to a 100-year term with a mandatory minimum of 70 years before he is eligible for parole. The defendant is 55 years old.

“No child should suffer the horrors of sex abuse,” said Attorney General Bird. “I’m grateful the judge in this case has appropriately sentenced Daryl Guinn so he spends the rest of his life behind bars away from any children he could hurt. Thank you to the hard work of the Davenport Police Department, the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, victim advocate services, and the prosecutors in my office for their hard work in getting justice for these young victims.”

###

For More Information:

Contact: Jen Green | jen.green@ag.iowa.gov