Presence is Power: WAMC Kicks Off Nurses Week

FORT BRAGG, N.C. - "Nursing has always been more than just a job. It is a profession built on trust, standards, service and accountability." With those words, Col. Donald Kimbler, Chief Nursing Officer at Womack Army Medical Center (WAMC), officially opened this year’s Nurses Week celebration. Kimbler highlighted the unique role nurses play in the military healthcare system, noting that from logistics departments to the emergency department and intensive care unit, nurses serve as the primary advocates for America’s sons and daughters.

"Nurses are often the first to recognize when something is wrong," Kimbler said. "They are the voice of the patient when the patient is afraid, nervous or scared." The guest speaker, Col. Thomas Rawlings, retired nurse, addressed the crowd with a message centered on the "Three P's" that define the power of nurses:

Past: Honoring pioneers like Florence Nightingale and Clara Barton, who laid the groundwork for the profession long before the age of AI and electricity. Preparation: The relentless pursuit of excellence through education, certifications and specialized training that has made nursing the "most trusted profession" for years. Presence: The vital importance of being truly there for the patient in their darkest hour, for the team during the mission and for family at home.

Rawlings encouraged senior leaders to never abandon the clinical setting for administrative comfort. He noted that staying in the fight keeps skills sharp, leadership relevant and the path clear for those following in their footsteps. The weeklong tribute continued with a traditional cake-cutting ceremony by the most senior and junior officers present, followed by the Blessing of the Hands. "The 'Blessing of the Hands' is a cherished tradition for all healthcare workers, not just nurses,” said Lt. Col. Cassandra James-Ivery. “It reminds us that our hands are vital to our sacred commitment to care for those in need. With every touch, we embrace our duty and the opportunity to showcase our love for healing, knowing that our hands are a profound blessing to others.”

This reinforced the sacred trust between the caregiver and the Soldier, honoring the human connection nurses bring to the bedside, the clinic and the front lines. The celebration continues throughout the week with events designed to recharge the WAMC nursing staff.