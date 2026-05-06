Keyway Appoints Eglae Recchia as Chief Executive Officer

Eglae Recchia, CEO Keyway

Founder Matias Recchia Transitions to Chairman as Company Enters Next Phase of Growth and Execution

Our focus at Keyway is to embed intelligence directly into workflows, turning data into high-impact outcomes. I’m excited to continue building alongside an exceptional team.” — Eglae Recchia, CEO Keyway

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keyway, the AI platform modernizing commercial real estate workflows, today announced that Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer Eglae Recchia has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Co-founder and CEO Matias Recchia will transition to Chairman, where he will remain actively involved in supporting the company’s long-term strategy and growth.

This leadership evolution reflects Keyway’s maturity as a company and the depth of its executive team. Eglae Recchia’s appointment to CEO marks a natural progression, one that positions Keyway to further strengthen its value in the market and expansion.

As CEO, Eglae will lead Keyway’s commercial strategy, product vision, and day-to-day operations. She will focus on Keyway’s growth, deepening relationships with partners and clients, and accelerating the company’s AI-driven innovation roadmap.

“We are entering a moment where AI in real estate is moving from general experimentation to real execution and institutional adoption,” said Eglae Recchia. “Our focus at Keyway is to embed intelligence directly into workflows, turning data into high-impact outcomes. I’m excited to lead the company into this next phase and continue building alongside an exceptional team.”

Recchia steps into the role at a time of significant traction for Keyway, as the company continues to scale its AI-driven platform across sourcing, underwriting, revenue management, and document workflows, helping real estate teams move faster and make more informed decisions.

As Executive Chairman, Matias will focus on investment strategy, key partnerships, and identifying new opportunities to advance Keyway’s future expansion. His vision and entrepreneurial energy will continue to shape the company’s direction at the highest level, while continuing to work closely with Eglae and the leadership team.

"This transition reflects exactly where Keyway is as a company," said Matias Recchia, Executive Chairman. "We've built a strong foundation, and the opportunity ahead requires focused execution at scale. Eglae has a rare ability to bridge high-performance technology and real-world adoption."

This move comes at a pivotal moment for both Keyway and the commercial real estate industry. As the sector navigates increasing complexity, from evolving market conditions to the growing role of AI in investment decision-making, Keyway is uniquely positioned to lead this path. The company’s platform continues to gain adoption among institutional investors, operators, and lenders who demand greater transparency, speed, and precision in how they manage assets, capital and resources.

With Eglae at the helm and Matias guiding as a strategic advisor, Keyway enters this next chapter with its strongest leadership structure yet, and a clear mandate to keep growing.



*About Keyway*

Keyway is an AI platform modernizing commercial real estate workflows, from sourcing and comps to underwriting and document processing. By connecting data, documents, and processes into a unified system, Keyway enables teams to move faster and focus on high-value decisions, delivering up to 90% faster transactions and significant cost savings. Built with a security-first approach (SOC 2 Type II), Keyway is trusted by leading real estate firms and backed by top investors including Camber Creek, Canvas Ventures, Thomvest, Montage Ventures, and Crosscut. Learn more at www.keyway.ai

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