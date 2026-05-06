V Guide by Vivacity Helps K-12 School Districts Confidently Manage Google at Scale

V Guide by Vivacity, led by its team of Google-certified specialists, provides structured consulting and support for K-12 districts, helping them migrate, optimize, and securely manage their Google Workspace and ChromeOS environments.

Partnership Led by Google-Certified Specialists Provides Structured Consulting and Support for K-12 Technology Directors and IT Teams

V Guide is not a one-time audit or consultation. It’s an ongoing partnership that provides structured support so IT leaders can confidently manage Google while reducing strain on their internal teams.” — Kendal Shomura, Google Services Program Leader for Vivacity

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vivacity launched a new service designed to help school districts confidently manage Google at scale. V Guide by Vivacity , led by its team of Google-certified specialists, provides structured consulting and support for K-12 districts, helping them migrate, optimize, and securely manage their Google Workspace and Chrome OS environments.“As school systems deepen their reliance on Google for instruction, communication, and device management, many technology leaders are quickly realizing that Google is no longer a ‘set it and forget it’ scenario, and managing it requires more than basic administration,” says Kendal Shomura, Google Services Program Leader for Vivacity.Devices are multiplying, AI tools are creating new oversight considerations, and security settings are evolving at school districts across the country, while IT teams face ongoing staffing shortages and pressure to do more with fewer resources. “V Guide was built to meet them in that moment,” says Shomura. “Our team of specialists provides the structured support IT leaders need to confidently manage Google, while reducing strain on their internal teams.”Designed for Technology Directors, CTOs/CIOs, IT Managers, and System Administrators, the V Guide framework centers on five pillars:•Google Environment Health | Comprehensive Workspace and ChromeOS audits, security posture reviews, OU and policy alignment, and prioritized recommendations•Migration Support | Strategic planning and guidance for districts transitioning from Windows or macOS to ChromeOS, including data migration, change management, and staff training•Ongoing Optimization | Continuous configuration guidance and expert support aligned to evolving district goals•Workspace and Gemini Subscription Management | Provides competitive pricing and proactive, actionable communications on all Google updates and license changes.•Training Offerings | Technical and instructional offerings to support admin and IT teamsV Guide specialists bring decades of combined experience in education, IT, and Google administration. They work alongside school systems to align hardware, software, security, and instruction within a connected strategy, providing expert guidance without requiring districts to expand their headcount.“V Guide is not a one-time audit or temporary consultation; it’s an ongoing partnership,” says Shomura. “By providing proactive oversight and long-term strategy informed by data from thousands of active school districts, V Guide helps strengthen security, reduce internal IT burden, and protect the long-term sustainability of schools’ Google investments.”V Guide is designed for districts fully operating in Google, those migrating from legacy systems, and teams inheriting complex admin environments. Managed service options include Google for Education Domain Audits, ChromeOS Management Audits, flexible Google Tech Support blocks, and training for both instructional and technical admin, allowing districts to engage at the level that meets their needs.For more information or to connect with a V Guide specialist, visit www.vivacitytech.com/v-guide Vivacity is a trusted K-12 technology partner supporting districts nationwide with devices, lifecycle management, and strategic technology services. With the launch of V Guide, Vivacity expands its commitment to helping schools build secure, sustainable, and future-ready Google ecosystems. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit vivacitytech.com.

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