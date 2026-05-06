Angelina Acevedo Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Angelina Acevedo, Co-Founder and CEO of Path 2 Potential, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares how scalable ABA therapy systems and equity-driven care models can expand access to autism services.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Acevedo explores how scaling ABA therapy systems with structure, consistency, and equity-focused leadership improves outcomes for children with autism, and how removing financial barriers and strengthening nonprofit collaboration drives measurable impact.Angelina’s episode will be available on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/angelina-acevedo

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