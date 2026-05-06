Launey takes the helm of Aviation, emphasizing warfighter support

Air Force Col. Patrick Launey assumed command of Defense Logistics Agency Aviation Aug. 11 during a ceremony held in the Frank B. Lotts Conference Center on Defense Supply Center Richmond, Virginia.

DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly presided over the ceremony, placing emphasis on the critical role Aviation plays in supporting the nation’s warfighters while highlighting the agency’s legacy of operational excellence, culture of trust, accountability and innovation.

Simerly noted Aviation’s expansive reach, supporting more than 2,300 major weapon systems with a workforce exceeding 4,300 civilians and military personnel, praising the workforce’ s ability to anticipate challenges, engineer solutions, and deliver results. He reiterated the agency’s commitment to strengthening supply chain resilience, supporting legacy platforms, and expanding organic manufacturing capabilities. These initiatives, he explained, demonstrate DLA Aviation’s dedication to improving efficiency, accelerating delivery, and enhancing transparency.

Following Simerly’s remarks, Launey took to the podium to deliver his. In his address, Launey expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead Aviation and acknowledged the team’s dedication to the mission.

“It is a humble privilege to have the opportunity to join this team,” he said. “I am thoroughly inspired by your professionalism, expertise, and strength of commitment to warfighters everywhere.”

Launey went on to speak about the current operating environment, affirming the workforce’s commitment to “people, precision, posture and partnerships,” and sharing that all chosen to lead.

“In today’s rapidly shifting landscape of threats and opportunities, readiness is more than a goal – it’s a necessity,” Launey said. “Our troops depend on responsive, reliable support, and that’s exactly where DLA and DLA Aviation shine. As Chief of Staff of the Air Force Gen. (David) Allvin has previously stated, this is the type of time ‘why we are all chosen to lead,’ and I know DLA Aviation will continue to be there no matter the threat or need from the field.”

Launey closed out the ceremony thanking attendees for their participation and looking to the future.

“I am very grateful for the many people who have supported today’s ceremony, and I am honored to stand shoulder to shoulder on this journey alongside you where we will continue to deliver agile, adaptive and resilient logistics support. Warfighter always,” Launey said.

With Launey at the helm, DLA Aviation will continue delivering critical support to the nation’s warfighters, ensuring they have the resources they need when they need them.

Date Taken: 08.12.2025 Date Posted: 05.06.2026 10:23 Story ID: 564506 Location: RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Launey takes the helm of Aviation, emphasizing warfighter support, by Dominique J. Shelton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.