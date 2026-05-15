Defusing difficult times: How AFAF helped Incirlik Airman when it mattered most

INCIRLIK AIR BASE, Türkiye – Six down. Four to go. It’s 2018 and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Shawn Holloway, 39th Civil Engineer Squadron Explosive Ordnance Disposal Quality Assurance Section Chief, was nearing the finish line of the Naval School EOD at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.

With six of the school’s 10 divisions complete, he was tackling improvised explosive devices, a major hurdle he faced in one of the military's most demanding training programs.

During a weekend break his phone rang.

“It was my uncle,” Holloway said. “He called to tell me that my father had passed away.”

The news came heavy, without warning.

“He was so young,” he said.

As a young noncommissioned officer, Holloway knew exactly who to call next: his detachment’s first sergeant.

“My shirt told me to start the Red Cross notification process,” he said. “After that, it was time to figure out how I was going to get home.”

He had some savings, but not enough to cover the cost of a funeral and emergency travel.

With his leadership recognizing the emotional toll of the situation, they connected him with the Military and Family Life Counselors at Eglin.

During those conversations, Holloway learned about the Air Force Assistance Fund and one of the four official charities it supports, the Air Force Aid Society.

“The MFLC sat me down and explained what the Air Force Aid Society could do,” Holloway said. “They were the bridge between me feeling overwhelmed and finding out there was support available.”

After learning about AFAS, Holloway applied for assistance and was approved for a travel-expense grant.

“Within 48 hours, I was on my way home,” he said.

The assistance allowed Holloway to focus on being with his family and making funeral arrangements instead of worrying about how he would pay for it all.

“It was a huge relief,” he said. “I didn’t realize how expensive funerals were until I had to go through it.”

Already immersed in a mentally and physically demanding course, Holloway was suddenly faced with one of the most difficult moments of his life.

“With the stress of school and trying to make it through, this hit me at a time when I wasn’t mentally prepared,” he said. “Not having to worry about financial problems on top of everything meant the world to me.”

Because he missed a portion of the course, Holloway was rolled back to repeat part of the training.

“I was lucky,” he said. “The school teaches you how to bounce back. That resilience is what helped me get through.”

Just as important to him was knowing leadership and the Air Force stood firmly behind him.

“If you need help, reach out,” Holloway said. “Even if you’re a private person like me, nobody needs to know every detail. They just want to support you.”

Nearly eight years later, the experience continues to shape the way he gives back.

“I donate every year,” he said. “During the annual campaign and even when I’m prompted at the Base Exchange.”

He gives his contributions to “where it’s needed most,” knowing firsthand how one donation can make a difference.

“If someone is going through something like this, or any situation, where they feel like they have to carry the burden alone, they don’t,” Holloway said. “That’s what the Air Force Assistance Fund is all about: Airmen helping Airmen when they need it most.”