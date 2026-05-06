Strengthening community ties

Defense Logistics Agency Aviation in conjunction with Defense Supply Center Richmond hosted the Fort Lee Civilian Military Council luncheon Aug. 21 in the Bellwood Training and Conference Center, bringing together senior military, elected officials and civilian leaders from across the Richmond area.

Aviation Chief of Staff Tanya Hill welcomed attendees, emphasizing the importance of the continued collaboration between DLA Aviation and the surrounding community.

“It’s wonderful to see such a strong turnout from our community partners,” she said. “The collaboration of our community is so important, and this CMC meeting provides a valuable opportunity to learn from each other, strengthen relationships, and support one another.”

The quarterly CMC meeting provides a forum for localities to showcase their community, foster networking, enhance partnerships with critical support organizations and learn from guest speakers. Invitees include top leaders from Chesterfield, Colonial Heights, Dinwiddie, Hopewell, Petersburg, Prince George and Richmond, including mayors, board of supervisors chairmen, city managers, county administrators, school superintendents, fire and police chiefs, CEOs, and college presidents.

Col. Richard Bendelewski, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Lee commander, delivered the opening remarks, followed by Army Brig. Gen. Todd Hubbard, director of the Joint Staff for the Virginia National Guard as the keynote speaker. Hubbard addressed the attendees on the importance of community support for military readiness and the role of the Virginia National Guard in current real-world events.

“These gatherings are crucial for maintaining open lines of communication and building the trust necessary to effectively support our warfighters,” Bendelewski said. “The strong partnership between Fort Lee, DLA Aviation and the surrounding communities is a force multiplier.”

Hill also provided an update on ongoing changes within DLA Aviation, highlighting the agency's commitment to becoming more agile and responsive to the needs of warfighters.

"These are truly transformative times for the Defense Logistics Agency under the leadership of (DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark Simerly)," Hill stated. "We're all working diligently to become even more agile, efficient and responsive to the needs of our warfighters."

Following the luncheon, attendees were offered a 45-minute installation windshield tour of DSCR, providing an opportunity to view key facilities, including DSCR’s famous elk herd as well as the construction of the nearly complete Building 47, which mirrors Building 46 and is part of the Aviation operation center.