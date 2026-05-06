Ground Zero Intelligence Launches $GZI Utility Token to Power High-Growth AI Ecosystem Anchored by ProWebChat

$GZI Base Token Logo ProWebChat Logo ProWebChat Fixes That

Token Goes Live May 13 at 11:45 AM ET; Infinity Rewards, Referral Engine, and Founder Incentives Designed to Accelerate Adoption at Scale

By enabling real-time AI engagement, businesses can capture leads, respond instantly, and convert traffic that would otherwise be lost.” — Joyce Stenovitch

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ground Zero Intelligence today announced the launch of its $GZI utility token, going live on May 13, 2026 at 11:45 AM ET, as part of a broader strategy to build a scalable, AI-powered business ecosystem driven by real product adoption.

At the core of the launch is ProWebChat, the company’s flagship AI assistant designed to convert website traffic into measurable revenue. Unlike typical token-first projects, Ground Zero Intelligence is entering the market with a live SaaS platform positioned to generate immediate utility and demand.

A Product-Led Token Strategy:

Ground Zero Intelligence is taking a product-first approach - using $GZI to accelerate adoption of tools already built and deployed.

"ProWebChat addresses a fundamental inefficiency across digital businesses: lost revenue from unengaged website visitors." Said Joyce Stenovitch, GZI's Vice President of Sales, "By enabling real-time AI engagement, businesses can capture leads, respond instantly, and convert traffic that would otherwise be lost." Joyce concluded

The company’s strategy is to tie token usage directly to this value creation layer, creating a feedback loop between product usage, customer acquisition, and ecosystem growth.

Defined Utility Across a Growing Ecosystem:

$GZI is structured as a utility token, designed for functional use within the Ground Zero Intelligence platform.

Core utility includes:

• Payment for ProWebChat subscriptions

• Discounted access to premium AI features

• Participation in ecosystem reward programs

• Access to future AI-driven products

• Incentives tied to referrals and platform growth

This utility model is designed to support sustained usage rather than passive holding.

Built-In Growth Engine: Infinity + Referral System:

To drive rapid adoption, Ground Zero Intelligence has deployed a dual-layer growth model:

Infinity Program

A dedicated token reserve is allocated to reward ongoing user activity, platform engagement, and long-term participation.

Referral Engine:

Users earn 5,000 GZI per qualified referral.

With no cap on referrals, the system effectively converts users into distribution channels, enabling scalable, network-driven growth across agencies, affiliates, and business operators.

Incentives Designed for Retention:

The company is launching a Founding 1000 Campaign to capture early adopters and drive initial traction.

Each of the next 1000 subscribers who maintains an active ProWebChat subscription for three consecutive months will receive 20,000 GZI tokens.

This structure is designed to incentivize sustained usage, reduce churn, and align early adopters with long-term platform growth.

Scaling Beyond a Single Product:

While ProWebChat serves as the initial utility anchor, Ground Zero Intelligence is positioning $GZI as the foundation for a broader AI ecosystem.

Planned expansion includes:

• Additional AI agents and automation tools

• Affiliate and partner marketplaces

• Cross-product token utility

• Extended reward and incentive systems

The long-term objective is to create a multi-product environment where token utility compounds as the ecosystem expands.

Execution Over Narrative:

Ground Zero Intelligence enters a crowded AI and Web3 market with a differentiated approach: lead with a functioning product, then scale with tokenized incentives.

The company’s ability to execute on SaaS adoption, user growth quality, referral scalability, and product expansion will ultimately determine the success of the $GZI ecosystem.

About Ground Zero Intelligence:

Ground Zero Intelligence is focused on building AI and Web3 technologies that enable businesses to operate more efficiently, capture more revenue, and scale through intelligent automation.

About ProWebChat:

ProWebChat is an AI-powered website assistant that engages visitors in real time, captures leads, and increases conversion rates through automated, intelligent communication.

Media Contact

Ground Zero Intelligence

Email: press@groundzerointel.com

Website: www.groundzerointel.com

Website: www.ProWebChat.com

Disclaimer

$GZI is a utility token intended solely for use within the Ground Zero Intelligence ecosystem. It is not an investment product, security, or financial instrument and does not represent ownership, equity, or rights to profits.

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