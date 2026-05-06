Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,924 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 461,790 in the last 365 days.

NMRTC Cherry Point Celebrates Nurses, Blessing of the Hands

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point celebrated the dedication and spirit of nursing Wednesday May 6, 2026 with a “Blessing of the Hands” ceremony.

Led by Navy Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Bruno and Father Ignatius Madamere, the ceremony served as an opening to National Nurses Week aboard the clinic, which runs from Wednesday, May 6 to Tuesday May 12.

Nurses are critical to the success of the clinic's mission of "Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight" and serve in departments across the clinic, providing patient care and subject matter expertise.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

NMRTC Cherry Point Celebrates Nurses, Blessing of the Hands

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.