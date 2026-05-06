NMRTC Cherry Point Celebrates Nurses, Blessing of the Hands

Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Cherry Point celebrated the dedication and spirit of nursing Wednesday May 6, 2026 with a “Blessing of the Hands” ceremony.

Led by Navy Chaplain Lt. Cmdr. Daniel Bruno and Father Ignatius Madamere, the ceremony served as an opening to National Nurses Week aboard the clinic, which runs from Wednesday, May 6 to Tuesday May 12.

Nurses are critical to the success of the clinic's mission of "Keeping the Warfighter in the Fight" and serve in departments across the clinic, providing patient care and subject matter expertise.