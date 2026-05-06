MethodHub launches CoAPP, an AI enabled Content Organization and Accelerated Publishing Platform

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MethodHub launches CoApp - Content Organization and Accelerated Publishing Platform which leverages AI to revolutionize and speed up publishing

BANGALORE, KARNATAKA , INDIA, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MethodHub Software Limited is pleased to announce the launch of CoAPP (Content Organizing and Accelerated Publishing Platform), a cloud native, secure, and scalable platform designed to transform high volume publishing operations by automating the entire publishing lifecycle from author intake to print and digital distribution.CoApp is built to address the growing operational challenges faced by publishers and content organizations handling large volumes of unstructured content. Traditional CMS centric workflows often require extensive manual intervention to process voice files, images, handwritten notes, and mixed format submissions, resulting in significant delays, higher costs, and avoidable production errors. CoApp eliminates these inefficiencies by replacing fragmented handoffs with an integrated, end to end publishing workflow.The platform enables digital to print acceleration through advanced capabilities such as OCR, speech to text, AI assisted editorial curation, XML first composition, InDesign ready flows, and one click generation of print ready PDFs and digital outputs. By automating ingestion, editorial review, production, pre press validation, and distribution, CoApp significantly reduces turnaround time while improving quality and operational visibility.CoApp supports multi channel content ingestion through web portals, secure SFTP, smart email, and APIs, with compatibility across DOCX, LaTeX, PDF, IDML/InDesign, images, XML, and JSON formats. Built in validation features such as file integrity checks, duplicate detection, font embedding verification, DPI scans, and pre flight validation help minimize downstream production issues and rework.Security and compliance are foundational to the platform’s architecture. CoApp incorporates enterprise grade governance with role based access control, single sign on, multi factor authentication, encryption at rest and in transit, and comprehensive audit trails.The platform delivers measurable business outcomes, including faster time to publish, reduced editorial and production error rates, centralized control across the publishing supply chain, and improved cost visibility through ERP integration. CoApp is positioned to help organizations achieve up to 40% reduction in publishing cycle time, 60% reduction in errors, three times multi edition velocity, and 100% real time cost transparency.“CoApp changes the way any publishing house operates- newspapers, magazines, journals and other publishing demands have always been labor-intensive, handling multiple formats but have the constraint of having to deliver solutions in real time. CoApp is our proven, global platform to offer significant ease and speed in publishing.” said Aho Bilam, CEO of MethodHub.“CoApp, as a platform, is designed to support audit ready workflows and regulatory requirements, provides multi-language support and supports multiple data -in formats” said Seth, Founder of Ezofis, the base platform on which CoApp has been built.CoApp is ideally suited for publishers, content houses, editorial operations teams, and enterprises managing high volume, multi format publishing environments where speed, quality, compliance, and synchronized print and digital delivery are critical. The platform empowers organizations to scale output efficiently while maintaining consistent quality and governance.With the launch of CoApp, MethodHub further strengthens its AI driven platform portfolio, reinforcing its mission to leverage AI orchestrated transformation across key industries and deliver outcome driven technology solutions that create sustained business value.About MethodHub:MethodHub is a publicly listed, global technology services company that helps enterprises modernize, scale, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys. With entities in US, Canada, India and Thailand, MethodHub operates with a team of over 500 skilled professionals serving enterprise clients worldwide. With AI-driven platform services under the brand AI-centric solutions across verticals and business functions. MethodHub’s traditional IT offering includes Cloud Engineering, Data , Cybersecurity, and ERP/CRM Integration. The engagement models extend from tactical staffing to technology consulting, project delivery, managed services and platform engineering. Guided by a strong governance framework and validated by ISO 27001, ISO 9001, SOC 2 Type II, and HIPAA HITECH certifications, MethodHub is recognized for its transparency, customer centricity, process maturity and operational excellence. With deep industry expertise across BFSI, Healthcare, Oil & Gas/Energy, Telecom and Tech Infrastructure, Automobiles, and Transportation, MethodHub operates as a trusted business partner—combining technical expertise, global scale, and a people- first culture to deliver consistent, long term value for its clients.About Ezofis:Ezofis is a global workflow automation and digital transformation company that enables enterprises to streamline operations through intelligent, AI infused workflows. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada—with delivery and operations across India and the Middle East—Ezofis delivers a powerful low code platform that helps organizations unify legacy and modern systems, automate business processes, and improve operational efficiency at scale. Built around AI agents that can reason, extract, decide, and collaborate, the Ezofis platform transforms traditional workflows into adaptive, self improving systems. Serving customers across industries such as insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, logistics, and services, Ezofis supports end to end digital transformation through workflow automation, document management, AI driven analytics, and enterprise integrations. With a strong focus on usability, scalability, and measurable ROI, Ezofis empowers business users to innovate faster, reduce manual effort, and drive smarter decision making across the enterprise.

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