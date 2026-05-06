Dr. Ethan Kellum Featured on Nationally Syndicated 'The Bobby Bones Show'

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports medicine physician and regenerative orthopedic specialist Dr. Ethan Kellum was recently featured on the nationally syndicated “The Bobby Bones Show,” where he provided live medical insight and evaluation for show personality Lunchbox during a widely shared segment focused on unresolved chronic pain and athletic injury.

“The Bobby Bones Show,” which airs across nearly 140 stations nationwide and reaches millions of listeners weekly, is the No. 1 country morning radio program in the United States .

During the segment, Dr. Kellum joined host Bobby Bones and the show’s cast in-studio to assess a long-standing and complex medical issue affecting Lunchbox, who had previously consulted multiple physicians without receiving a clear diagnosis. After reviewing the patient’s history and symptoms on-air, Dr. Kellum identified the likely cause as athletic pubalgia, commonly referred to as a sports hernia—a condition that often requires clinical expertise beyond standard imaging to diagnose .

The live discussion offered listeners a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how experienced physicians approach complex cases, combining clinical reasoning, patient history, and functional symptoms to reach a diagnosis. Dr. Kellum also outlined potential treatment pathways, including conservative care, regenerative therapies such as platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and surgical options when necessary .

In addition to the diagnosis, the segment expanded into broader discussions on sports injuries, testosterone health, and the role of inflammation in chronic conditions—topics increasingly relevant to active adults and aging populations.

“It was an honor to be part of the show and to support Bobby and the team right here in Nashville,” said Dr. Kellum. “I’ve been a fan of the show for a long time, and I appreciated the opportunity to help provide clarity on a situation that had gone unresolved for so long.”

Dr. Kellum serves as a team physician for the Tennessee Titans and has worked with elite athletes across the NFL, NBA, and USA Basketball. He is widely recognized for his work in interventional and regenerative orthopedics, focusing on helping patients reduce pain, restore function, and, when appropriate, explore alternatives to surgery.

The segment concluded with plans for follow-up evaluation and care, highlighting the show’s commitment to addressing real-life challenges faced by its listeners and cast members.

ABOUT DR. ETHAN KELLUM

Dr. Ethan Kellum is a fellowship-trained orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine and regenerative treatments. Based in Nashville, he works with professional athletes and active individuals to address musculoskeletal conditions through both traditional and non-surgical approaches.

ABOUT THE BOBBY BONES SHOW

“The Bobby Bones Show” is the leading country morning radio program in the United States, broadcasting live from Nashville and reaching millions of listeners weekly through its syndicated network of stations and digital platforms

Dr. Kellum Surprise on The Bobby Bones Show

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