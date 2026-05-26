Houston Truck Accident & Personal Injury Law Firm Simmons and Fletcher Named to National "Top Experts to Watch in 2026"

Board-Certified Houston Trial Lawyer Paul H. Cannon Recognized Alongside National Leaders in Medicine & Business for a Mission-Driven Personal Injury Law

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., a Houston personal injury law firm that has represented accident victims since 1979, has been named to a national "Top Experts to Watch in 2026" feature recognizing professionals across medicine, law, finance and business who bring a distinctive philosophy to their fields. Managing partner Paul H. Cannon, who is board certified in personal injury trial law, was selected as the law honoree.

The feature highlights seven authorities recognized for the convictions that shape their work. Cannon was recognized for what the article called "treating injury law as a mission, not a hustle," a reference to the faith-rooted, client-first philosophy that has guided his three-decade career.

"There are people who need help, and part of what we do here is to help those people," Cannon said in the feature. "People who have been injured don't know where to turn. My job is to step in and help them put their lives back together."

A Board-Certified Houston Trial Lawyer

Cannon, along with his partners, represent truck accident, car accident, motorcycle accident, premises liability and dog bite clients throughout Houston, Katy, Cypress, Memorial and Sugar Land. Cannon has practiced personal injury trial law since 1995. He has been board certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization since 2005, a distinction held by fewer than 3% of Texas attorneys.

His recognitions include:

Texas Super Lawyer, Thomson Reuters, named in consecutive years since 2017

Top 100 Trial Lawyer, National Trial Lawyers Association, named in consecutive years since 2017

Lead Counsel Rated, Thomson Reuters, since 2018

A 10/10 rating on Avvo and an AV Preeminent rating from Martindale-Hubbell since 2017

Outstanding Mentor Award, Houston Young Lawyers Association, 2020

Cannon has also authored published legal writing for the Texas Bar Journal and has taught continuing legal education courses to attorneys nationwide on dog bite litigation.

A Houston Firm Built on a Mission

Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., describes itself as a firm of "Christian Trial Lawyers," a phrase the firm uses to reflect a commitment to serving clients with honor, integrity, compassion and humility. Founded in Houston in 1979, the firm represents injury victims exclusively and is led by President Sharon Simmons-Cantrell, the niece of late founding partner Robert S. Simmons, and partners Christopher K. Fletcher, the son of late founding partner Keith M. Fletcher, and Cannon.

"This recognition is meaningful to our whole firm because it reflects how we have tried to practice for more than four decades," Cannon said. "We built this practice on the idea that an injured person is not a transaction. They are a neighbor going through one of the hardest moments of their life. Being recognized nationally for that approach is the kind of recognition we are proud of."

Cannon's commitment to service extends beyond the courtroom. He serves on the advisory boards of the Center for Christianity in Business at Houston Christian University, Katy Cares and the Texas Christian Chamber of Commerce, and hosts the firm's Meet Houston Missions vlog and the Simmons and Fletcher Local Missions Podcast, which spotlight Houston-area mission organizations at no charge.

Why the Recognition Matters for Houston Injury Victims

For Houston-area residents researching how to choose a personal injury lawyer, Cannon offered three questions worth asking any firm:

Is the attorney board certified in personal injury trial law, a credential held by fewer than 3% of Texas attorneys?

Does the firm represent injury victims exclusively, or does personal injury sit alongside many other practice areas?

Will a partner handle the case directly, or will it be passed to a junior associate?

Cannon has spent three decades building a Houston practice rooted in results, client relationships and deep community involvement.

The full feature is available on MSN at msn.com/en-us/money/general/top-7-experts-to-watch-in-2026-the-best-doctors-lawyers-and-founders-disrupting-their-industries/ar-AA23LHWh and through the firm's newsroom at simmonsandfletcher.com/news-room.

About Simmons and Fletcher, P.C.

Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., is a Christian personal injury law firm founded in 1979 and headquartered at 9821 Katy Freeway, Suite 590, Houston, Texas. The firm exclusively represents injury victims in Houston, Katy, Cypress, Memorial, Sugar Land and across Texas in cases involving truck accidents, 18-wheeler collisions, car accidents, motorcycle accidents, premises liability, slip and fall, dog bite, wrongful death and maritime injury claims.

The firm is led by President Sharon Simmons-Cantrell and partners Christopher K. Fletcher and Paul H. Cannon. Cannon is board certified in personal injury trial law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, a designation held by fewer than 3% of Texas attorneys, and has been rated AV Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell for 10 consecutive years. Fletcher has held the AV Preeminent rating since 2017 and was named to the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40. The firm has also been recognized by the Houston Chronicle Best of the Best Readers' Poll, Thomson Reuters Super Lawyers and the National Trial Lawyers Top 100.

Founded by the late Robert S. Simmons and Keith M. Fletcher and continued today by their family members, the firm has served Texas injury victims for more than four decades. Learn more at simmonsandfletcher.com or call (713) 932-0777.

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