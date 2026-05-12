10x10 Pele Maradona Opus - Showing Both Sides Pele holding up one of his Hand-Signed Signature Sheets Maradona holding up one of his Hand-Signed Signature Sheets

Two monumental Opus editions have been fused into one. The Maradona Opus and Pelé The Opus are now re-imagined as one titanic volume called the 10 x 10 OPUS.

I am honored to have my career celebrated in an OPUS. I am happy to be part of the OPUS family and hope you enjoy my story as much as I loved helping put this together.” — Pelé

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 12, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 10 x 10 Opus Celebrating Maradona and Pelé

For the first time ever, two monumental Opus editions have been ingeniously fused into one, offering a unique storytelling experience. The Maradona Opus and Pelé The Opus are now re-imagined as one titanic volume called the 10 x 10 OPUS.

Step into the legendary worlds of Pelé and Diego Maradona in one extraordinary tome. This innovative rotary-book design lets you explore the dazzling careers of two football icons from both sides. Turn the pages one way to journey through Pelé’s legendary moments, then flip it over to relive Maradona’s unforgettable triumphs. Together in one highly desirable Opus, celebrate the magic and mastery of these two titans of footballing history.

THE MARADONA OPUS showcases the career of one of football’s true icons, a player whose genius lit up stadiums and inspired millions around the world. From the streets of Buenos Aires to the greatest stages in world football, Maradona’s talent was unmatched. His dazzling dribbles, visionary passing and unforgettable goals set him apart as a legend of the game.

The Foreword for the Opus was contributed by his friend and footballing royalty, Pelé.

PELE THE OPUS celebrates the playing career of the youngest World Cup winner, aged 17 in 1958 he scored 6 goals in the tournament. He became the youngest player to ever score in a World Cup final and still is Brazil’s record goalscorer, scoring 95 goals in 114 games. When Pelé retired from international football, Brazil

was the most successful nation in the history of the competition. Pelé was a three-time World Cup winner – 1958, 1962 and 1970. In both 1958 and 1970 Pelé was arguably the player of the tournament and until today no other player has won the World Cup three times as a player.

The size of the Opus has to be seen to be truly appreciated, weighing over 25kg and with each of the 528 pages measuring a gargantuan 60cm x 43cm.

The 10x10 Opus:

• Limited to 100 copies worldwide

• 528 pages, printed in high definition on luxury 200gsm silk paper

• Bound in a unique style that allows the viewer to read the story of one icon, the Opus can then be turned over to start reading the story of the other

• Presented in a bespoke hand-made clamshell case immortalising the two iconic number 10 shirts worn by Maradona and Pelé for their countries

• Personally hand-signed by Diego Maradona and Pelé

• Selected images span across dual pages, resulting in photographs being reproduced at almost a metre-wide.

• Weighing over 25kg

INSIGHTFUL WORDS

The Maradona Opus. An exclusive interview piece crafted from several sit-downs with Maradona over the years, and specially-commissioned essays lay the foundation for each chapter. A multitude of quotes from Maradona himself, and a selection of teammates, opponents and admirers – including the likes of José Mourinho, Gary Lineker and Lionel Messi – add an extra level of insight.

Pelé The Opus. Multiple award-winning English sports journalist, author and broadcaster, Ian Stafford, weaves a rich and vivid narrative that truly captures the essence of Pelé – not just as a footballer, but as an inspirational figure whose impact transcended the sport. Through Stafford’s eloquent prose, readers are invited into the world of a man who won three World Cups, a feat unmatched to this day. Pelé’s journey from the streets of Brazil to the pinnacle of world football, paint a portrait of a player whose talent, charisma and sheer determination made him a global icon. Each page of the Opus reflects how Pelé’s unmatched career and legacy continue to inspire generations.



Pelé, The Opus Chapters

Foreword by Sir Geoff Hurst

Interview

The King

The Beginning

1958

1962

1966

1970

Santos and Cosmos

Legacy



The Maradona Opus Chapters

Foreword by Pelé

The Game’s Most Epic Life

Champion of the World

A Dream Fulfilled

A Catalan Challenge

The King of Naples

The End of an Era

1970

Icon of a Nation

Quotes:

“Even if I played for a million years, I’d never come close to Maradona. Not that I’d want to anyway. He’s the greatest there’s ever been.

Lionel Messi

“I am honored to have my career celebrated in an OPUS. I am happy to be part of the OPUS family and hope you enjoy my story as much as I loved helping put this together.

Pelé

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.