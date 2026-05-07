RevitalVision Reports Breakthrough Evidence for Improving Vision Across Multiple Eye Conditions

RevitalVision Software Program

The growing body of clinical evidence for RevitalVision supports the integration of perceptual learning into routine clinical practice.

These results provide strong evidence that the adult brain retains residual neuroplasticity that can be leveraged to improve visual performance” — Yair Yahav

MODIIN, HAMERKAZ, ISRAEL, May 7, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RevitalVision Reports Breakthrough Clinical Evidence Demonstrating Significant Vision Improvement Across Multiple Eye Conditions

RevitalVision, a leader in non-invasive digital therapeutic solutions, today announced compelling new clinical evidence demonstrating the effectiveness and safety of its perceptual learning software in improving visual function across multiple ophthalmic indications.

The findings, based on six randomized controlled trials completed in 2025—including three published in leading peer-reviewed ophthalmology journals—highlight meaningful improvements in visual acuity, contrast sensitivity, and binocular function that demonstrate the brain’s ability to adapt through synaptic and functional neural plasticity. A seventh study further confirmed the long-term stability of visual improvements in patients with amblyopia over a five-year period.

Results published in the American Journal of Ophthalmology demonstrated that patients with stable keratoconus who trained using RevitalVision achieved an average improvement of 1.7 lines in best-corrected visual acuity, compared to no improvement in the control group (P < 0.0006). Nearly half of the treated patients also showed improvements in stereoacuity, along with significant gains in contrast sensitivity.

A randomized controlled trial published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology showed that patients aged 9–55 with infantile nystagmus experienced significant improvements in both distance and near visual acuity. Distance visual acuity improved by 1.1 lines, near visual acuity improved by 2 lines, 46% of patients reached vision levels sufficient for driving, and 76% reported they would recommend the treatment. Patients in the control group who later crossed over to active treatment also demonstrated substantial improvement.

A long-term follow-up study published in the Latin American Journal of Ophthalmology demonstrated sustained benefits in patients with amblyopia aged 8–40. Participants achieved an average improvement of more than two lines in visual acuity, with results remaining stable over five years (P < 0.001).

Three additional randomized controlled trials presented at ASCRS 2025 received the Best Scientific Paper Award in their sessions. These studies demonstrated significant improvements in patients with keratoconus and in post-cataract surgery patients implanted with multifocal intraocular lenses who experienced neuroadaptation difficulties.

RevitalVision’s technology also showed promising results in sports vision with professional soccer players from the Belgian Premier League club Standard Liège, with visual acuity improving from 20/20 to 20/15 and significant improvements in contrast sensitivity.

“These results provide strong evidence that the adult brain retains residual neuroplasticity that can be leveraged to improve visual performance,” said Yair Yahav, CEO of RevitalVision. “Utilizing RevitalVision for a gain of visual function is akin to prescribing physical therapy post-surgery or for injury recovery.”

The growing body of clinical evidence for RevitalVision supports the integration of perceptual learning into routine clinical practice, particularly for patients who have exhausted conventional treatment options and the clinician and patient remain unsatisfied with their current best-corrected vision.

About RevitalVision

With offices in the U.S. and Israel, RevitalVision is committed to providing cutting-edge digital solutions that enhance visual clarity. Its innovative training software is the only FDA-cleared product for amblyopia in individuals aged 9+ and is clinically proven to improve vision across a variety of eye diseases and visual impairments, including corneal and retinal diseases, post-cataract and laser refractive surgery, sports vision training, and more. Providing real-time progress tracking and customizable routines, RevitalVision empowers individuals to take control of their vision health and experience lasting improvements in their well-being. For more information, visit www.revitalvision.com

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Dr. Joseph Allen explains how RevitalVision's perceptual learning program helps patients see better through a scientifically validated, home-based program

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