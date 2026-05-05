FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 5, 2026

GRAND COUNTY SHERIFF URGES WILDFIRE PREPAREDNESS THIS MAY

GRAND COUNTY, CO – With May designated as Wildfire Awareness Month, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office is calling on residents and visitors to prioritize emergency planning. To strengthen community resiliency, officials are highlighting three critical tools: the new Grand County Alerts emergency notification system, the county’s real-time Evacuation Map, and the Ready, Set, Go! program.

Emergency Notifications: Grand County Alerts

As of April 2026, Grand County has transitioned to “Grand County Alerts,” a state-of-the-art emergency notification system powered by Rave – Motorola and Smart911. Individuals who were previously signed up for CodeRED will not be automatically enrolled in Grand County Alerts. To receive FREE life-saving notifications about law enforcement activity, evacuations and other emergency situations, all residents, business owners, second-home owners and visitors must manually register.

Registration takes less than five minutes and allows users to opt-in for alerts via text, call, or email. The new system also allows users to provide optional, vital information for first responders—such as medical needs, disabilities, or the presence of livestock—to assist during a crisis.

To register:

● Visit GCEmergency.com and click on “Register for Grand County Alerts,”

● Text “GCALERTS” to 67283, or

● Download the “Smart911” app from the App Store or Google Play

For help registering, call 970-725-3801 or email OEM@co.grand.co.us.

Know Your Zone: Real-Time Evacuation Map

In an emergency, every second counts. Grand County utilizes a color-coded evacuation map to communicate real-time threats. Residents are urged to visit www.co.grand.co.us/EvacMap today to locate their specific zone.

The map divides the county into labeled areas (using letters and numbers) to ensure clear communication during an incident. The status of these areas is indicated by color:

Green: No evacuation order.

Yellow: Pre-evacuation warning (Get Ready).

Red: Immediate evacuation (Go).

The public is encouraged to become familiar with the evacuation map and utilize the search box to enter their address and view which evacuation area they live and work in.

Ready, Set, Go!

The Grand County Wildfire Council reminds the community that wildfire resiliency starts at the doorstep by following the Ready, Set, Go! Program.

READY: Create defensible space by clearing brush, using fire-resistant landscaping, and hardening your home’s exterior with fire-safe construction measures. Assemble emergency supplies and belongings in a safe spot. Make sure everyone residing within your home is on the same page and plan escape routes.

SET: Have your "Go Bag" packed with essentials (medications, documents, and pet supplies).

GO: When an evacuation order is issued, do not delay. Leave immediately to keep roads clear for first responders.

Learn more about ways to prevent, prepare and survive a wildfire at BeWildfireReady.org.

Stay Informed, Stay Safe

The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes that preparedness is a shared responsibility. By registering for Grand County Alerts and familiarizing yourself with your evacuation zone, you provide first responders with the best opportunity to protect lives and property.

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