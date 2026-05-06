St. Albans barracks/ Agg. Assault and Cruelty to a Child

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26A2000215

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sergeant Michael Mattuchio

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: January 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carter Hill Rd, Highgate, VT

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault and Cruelty to a child

ACCUSED: Ashleigh Deyo

AGE: 23

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

VICTIM: Juvenile

AGE: 6-week-old

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On January 6, 2026, the Vermont State Police, in conjunction with the Northwest Unit for Special Investigations, Department for Children and Families, and University of Vermont Medical Center, initiated an investigation into allegations of child abuse against Ashleigh Deyo, 23, of Highgate. Investigators determined that Deyo endangered the health and well-being of a juvenile in her care. On May 5, 2026, Deyo was issued a citation ordering her to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court Criminal Division on May 6, 2026, at 1300 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 05/06/2026 1300 hours

COURT: Franklin

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

*Please note: court dates and times are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.



