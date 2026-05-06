IRS recognizes importance of small businesses, provides helpful resources

IR-2026-61 May 5, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today announced a series of resources and events to support small businesses during National Small Business Week, which runs through May 9.

For over 60 years, the U.S. Small Business Administration has recognized National Small Business Week to honor the critical role small businesses play in the nation’s economy. The IRS joins the effort by highlighting tools, guidance, and educational resources to help small business owners meet their tax obligations and plan for success.

“Small businesses are a vital part of the American economy and a key driver for its success,” said IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano. “During National Small Business Week, we are highlighting the practical resources to help business owners stay compliant, protect their operations, and make informed financial decisions.”

Daily key topics for small businesses

During National Small Business Week, the IRS will highlight important tax topics to help small business entrepreneurs:

Avoid the scam. Small businesses should be on the lookout for scams, take proactive steps to safeguard their business, data, and employees, and report suspicious activity.

Best practices for small businesses and tax professionals supporting small businesses. Business owners should choose the appropriate business entity, obtain an Employer Identification Number, maintain accurate records, hire qualified professionals, and stay current with tax obligations.

Smart planning for small business success. Work with tax professionals throughout the year, understand available credits and deductions, and make timely estimated tax payments. People doing business in the gig economy and entrepreneurs should plan as well.

Transformation and improvements: Exploring tools and technology. Use IRS digital tools, including the Business Tax Account, electronic filing options, and secure messaging, to manage tax responsibilities more efficiently.

Prepare: Put a plan in place. Maintain records, safeguard assets, and review resources available to help businesses prepare for and recover from disasters.

Resources available year-round

In addition to IRS.gov, the IRS routinely publishes helpful information on YouTube, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, and Instagram.