Apply for a Low Income Taxpayer Clinic grant to serve taxpayers in your community

Grant application period runs May 6 to July 6, 2026

IR-2026-64, May 6, 2026

WASHINGTON — The Low Income Taxpayer Clinic Program today announced it will accept applications PDF for LITC matching grants from all qualified organizations from May 6, 2026, to July 6, 2026. The grant period of performance will be Jan. 1, 2027, through Dec. 31, 2027, and applications from underserved areas will be given special consideration.

The Taxpayer Advocate Service, an independent organization led by National Taxpayer Advocate Erin M. Collins, administers the LITC Program. Although LITCs receive partial funding from the IRS, LITCs and their employees and volunteers operate independently from the IRS.

“Low Income Taxpayer Clinics are essential to ensuring that every taxpayer, regardless of income or language, has access to a fair and just tax system,” Collins said. “These clinics are a lifeline that protect taxpayer rights, ensure fairness, and provide trusted support to those who need it most. I encourage community organizations to apply and join us in expanding this vital work so that every taxpayer, in every community, has access to justice.”

IRS Chief Executive Officer Frank J. Bisignano added, “Low Income Taxpayer Clinics are an important part of the IRS’s overall approach to improving case resolution and protecting taxpayer rights. By helping taxpayers resolve issues earlier, these clinics can reduce burdens for taxpayers and the IRS alike. Expanding taxpayer access to qualified representation helps ensure cases are handled correctly and limits unnecessary escalation.”

LITCs ensure the fairness and integrity of the tax system for taxpayers by:

Providing pro bono representation to assist low-income taxpayers in resolving tax disputes with the IRS.

Educating taxpayers for whom English is a second language about their rights and responsibilities as taxpayers.

Identifying and advocating for issues that impact these taxpayers.

The IRS awards matching grants to qualifying organizations to develop, expand, or maintain an LITC. For every dollar awarded by the IRS, an LITC must provide an equal match. An LITC must also provide services for free or for no more than a nominal fee, except for reimbursement of actual costs incurred.

Applicants may request up to $200,000 for the 2027 grant year. If Congress reduces overall funding for the LITC Program or reduces the per-clinic funding cap amount for fiscal year 2027, the IRS will adjust each grant recipient’s award accordingly.

Applicants must submit grant applications PDF electronically by 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on July 6, 2026. The funding number is TREAS-GRANTS-042027-001. Send questions about the LITC Program or grant application process to LITCProgramOffice@irs.gov.

Expanded access to reach underserved communities

The LITC Program continues to expand access to clinic services by supporting new clinics and innovative service delivery models designed to reach underserved communities. Special consideration will be given to applicants proposing to serve in Hawaii, Kansas, Montana, West Virginia, and Wisconsin and in underserved counties with limited or no coverage, including the following counties in Florida, Nevada, and South Dakota:

Florida : Brevard, Citrus, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Madison, Martin, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, and Volusia.

: Brevard, Citrus, Glades, Hamilton, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Indian River, Lafayette, Lake, Madison, Martin, Nassau, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Seminole, St. Johns, St. Lucie, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, and Volusia. Nevada : Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Pershing, Storey, and White Pine.

: Carson City, Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Pershing, Storey, and White Pine. South Dakota: Aurora, Beadle, Bennett, Bon Homme, Brookings, Brown, Brule, Buffalo, Butte, Campbell, Charles Mix, Clark, Clay, Codington, Corson, Custer, Davison, Deuel, Dewey, Douglas, Edmunds, Fall River, Faulk, Grant, Gregory, Haakon, Hamlin, Hand, Hanson, Harding, Hughes, Hutchinson, Hyde, Jackson, Jerauld, Jones, Kingsbury, Lake, Lawrence, Lincoln, Lyman, McCook, McPherson, Meade, Mellette, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Oglala Lakota, Pennington, Perkins, Potter, Sanborn , Shannon, Spink, Stanley, Sully, Todd, Tripp, Turner, Union, Walworth, Yankton, and Ziebach.

The IRS is particularly interested in applications that address geographic gaps or areas with high compliance activity but limited clinic presence. Priority will be given to established organizations that can extend services into underserved areas, including those using referral models for representation, and organizations with strong community partnerships that can quickly deliver effective ESL education services.

Webinar schedule

The LITC Program Office will host optional webinars to learn more about the LITC Program and the application process. These sessions will provide further information for new applicants or those interested in learning more about the process. Visit the LITC Grants site to register.