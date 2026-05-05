DMAFB and AFAS leadership collaborate to help Airmen

DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. -- Retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas, Air and Space Forces Aid Society chief executive officer, and Packy Lyden, AFAS chief development officer, met with Davis-Monthan Air Force Base installation leaders to discuss the organization’s impact April 29, 2026.

AFAS serves as the Air and Space Force’s official charity organization, providing financial assistance, emergency support and programs designed to meet needs not covered through standard military channels.

“We were created by Airmen, for Airmen, to make sure no Airman, Guardian, or their family has to go through hardship alone,” Thomas said. “Everyone who lives this uncommon life needs to know somebody’s got their back. We are here for them.”

During the visit, AFAS leaders engaged with commanders, first sergeants and community partners to reinforce the organization’s role in supporting Airmen and their families across the installation through emergency financial and travel support, scholarships, grants and childcare services.

“The Air Force does a good job taking care of its people, but there are things policy doesn’t cover,” Thomas said. “When life hits hard--financial crisis, loss, special needs-- we’re there to fill the gaps.”

That support often comes at critical moments, from emergency travel to assistance with unexpected medical or family-related expenses. AFAS focuses on delivering help quickly and with minimal barriers.

“In many ways, this is answering a call again,” Lyden said. “It’s about serving people who have already committed themselves to serving others.”

In addition to emergency assistance, AFAS offers proactive programs such as child care support during permanent change of station moves and car seat grants for junior enlisted families, helping reduce everyday financial stress.

“Our number one challenge is awareness,” Thomas said. “We can only succeed when we’re woven into the fabric of the force.”

AFAS leaders said efforts like the visit to Davis-Monthan aim to strengthen partnerships, increasing awareness of available resources and ensuring their commitment to taking care of Airmen and Guardians.

Learn more about AFAS https://afas.org/.