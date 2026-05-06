Global AI Adoption Day™ on May 6, 2026 brings together leaders across five regions to ensure no one is left behind as AI becomes part of everyday life.

A coordinated global observance unites leaders worldwide to help people understand and use AI so no one is left behind as technology accelerates.

What matters most right now is not just how fast AI is advancing, but whether people are being brought along as it becomes part of everyday life.” — Dee C. Marshall

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global AI Adoption Day™ Launches May 6 Across Five Regions People-First Global Observance Uniting Leaders to Ensure No One Is Left Behind as AI Becomes Part of Everyday LifeOn Wednesday, May 6, 2026, organizations and communities across Africa, East Asia, Europe, North America, and the Pacific will participate in the inaugural Global AI Adoption Day™, a people-first observance designed to bring everyone along as AI becomes part of everyday life—responsibly, intentionally, and with people at the center.As AI adoption accelerates globally, many people still lack clarity, confidence, or access to the skills needed to benefit from these technologies. While an estimated one in six people use generative AI tools today, workforce studies suggest that as many as four in five workers feel unprepared to use AI effectively in their jobs—and are increasingly concerned about how AI may impact their role.Global AI Adoption Day™ brings together leaders across sectors to address this growing readiness gap by creating a coordinated global moment for learning, dialogue, and practical engagement.“What matters most right now is not just how fast AI is advancing, but whether people are being brought along,” said Dee C. Marshall, Founder of Global AI Adoption Day™. “Many are concerned, confused, and afraid as jobs change and they don’t feel prepared. This observance is about making sure people have the opportunity to understand AI, use it, and benefit from it not be left behind.”A Global Signal: AI Is a Priority and People Must Come FirstAcross regions and industries, leaders share a common reality:AI is already embedded in workflows, decisions, and expectationsMany individuals and communities still lack access, understanding, or confidenceThe future of work depends on inclusive and responsible adoptionGlobal AI Adoption Day™ serves as a synchronized global activation, creating space for organizations to pause, engage their people, and take action through workshops, discussions, demonstrations, and shared learning experiences.“If we don’t adopt AI intentionally and inclusively today, tomorrow’s acceleration will make the digital divide permanent and that is a cost our humanity cannot afford,” said Jing Zhao Cesarone, Founder and CEO of the Global CSR Foundation and Global Chair, East Asia for Global AI Adoption Day™.“It’s important for medical professionals, including Black doctors, to see themselves reflected in global priorities like AI,” said Dr. Roger A. Mitchell, Jr., MD, 126th President of the National Medical Association. “These technologies will affect all of us, and inclusion at this stage matters.”What Happens on May 6On Global AI Adoption Day™, Host Partners will lead activations within their organizations and communities, including:• Learning sessions and facilitated discussions• Workforce and leadership conversations• Educational and community-based programming• Practical hands on demonstrations for everyday useEach activation is designed to be simple, accessible, and impactful, reinforcing that meaningful AI adoption begins with understanding.A People-First Approach to AI AdoptionGlobal AI Adoption Day™ is grounded in a clear principle: AI for good is AI for all.The observance emphasizes:• Raising awareness• Reducing fear and confusion• Increasing practical understanding• Expanding access across sectors and generations“This is not about technology alone,” Marshall added. “It’s about leadership, responsibility, and making sure people are not left behind as AI becomes part of everyday life.”Join the Global MovementOrganizations, communities, and individuals can still participate in Global AI Adoption Day™ by joining the global activation or engaging their networks.Learn more: www.AIAdoptionDay.com About Global AI Adoption Day™Global AI Adoption Day™ is a people-first global observance dedicated to bringing everyone along as artificial intelligence becomes part of everyday life. The initiative brings together organizations across sectors and regions to promote responsible, accessible, and practical AI adoption.Media Contact

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