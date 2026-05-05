The 25th annual Broomfield Trail Adventure (BTA) will be held on June 6, 2026 at Broomfield County Commons (13200 Sheridan Blvd). There will be vendor tables, a community art project, a give-away raffle, and a chance to learn more about the City and County of Broomfield.

Participants may join a scenic walking or cycling trail loop around Broomfield County Commons. The routes are designed to familiarize participants with trail connections through Broomfield County Commons Open Space and to highlight features such as the Le Gault wildlife viewing deck and the recently acquired nearby Miller property. There will be music, light refreshments, water, and more! Information tables will open at 7:30 a.m. and trail loop participants will start their journey promptly at 8:00 a.m. After returning to the event start, give-away prizes will be raffled off to lucky winners!