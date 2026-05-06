Elucidate Bio Announces Joint Poster Presentation with IN8bio at ISCT 2026

Joint ISCT 2026 poster highlights spatial multi-omic analysis of GBM patients treated with γδ T cell therapy, revealing tumor microenvironment insights.

MEDFORD, MA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elucidate Bio, Inc., an AI-enabled biomarker discovery company, today announced an upcoming joint poster presentation with IN8bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: INAB) at the International Society for Cell & Gene Therapy (ISCT) 2026 Annual Meeting.Details for the ISCT 2026 presentation are as follows:Title: Unraveling Complexity: The Impact, Interactions and Outcomes of a γδ T Cell Therapy in GlioblastomaPresenters: Mariska A. ter Haak, Catherine P. Langford, Gulpreet Kaur, James Perna, Jason L. Weirather, Lawrence Lamb, Kate M. RochlinAbstract #: 1283Session: Poster Reception #2 - Immunotherapy (CAR-T, T Reg, NK Cells etc.)Date and Time: Thursday, May 7, 2026, 6:00 – 7:30 PM GMTThe poster presents spatial multi-omic characterization of glioblastoma (GBM) tumor microenvironment sections from patients treated with IN8bio's DeltEx DRI γδ T cell therapy or SOC using the Elucidate Discovery Engine.About Elucidate BioElucidate Bio is an AI-driven biomarker discovery partner for precision medicine. Its Synoptic Tumor Mapping approach integrates proteomic, transcriptomic, genomic, and morphologic data from the same tissue slide to deliver a unified view of the tumor-immune microenvironment. Powered by ELUCID , its proprietary AI Pathologist, Elucidate Bio enables biopharma partners to uncover mechanisms of action, identify predictive biomarkers, and stratify patients for clinical success. For more information, visit elucidatebio.com . Follow on LinkedIn About IN8bioIN8bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing γδ T cell and γδ T cell engager (TCE) product candidates to address unmet medical needs. γδ T cells are a specialized population of T cells that possess unique properties, including the ability to differentiate between healthy and diseased tissue. The Company’s pipeline is anchored by INB-600, a novel γδ T cell engager platform with potential applications across oncology and autoimmune indications. IN8bio is also advancing INB-100, an allogeneic γδ T cell candidate for adult patients with high-risk leukemias undergoing haploidentical stem cell transplantation, and INB-200/400, an autologous genetically modified γδ T cell candidate for newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). For more information about IN8bio, visit www.IN8bio.com Elucidate Bio Contact:Gulpreet KaurChief Business Officer, Elucidate Biogulpreet@elucidatebio.comIn8 Bio contact:IN8bio, Inc.Patrick McCall646.933.5603pfmccall@IN8bio.com

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