Ear Pro Now Available at Walgreens Nationwide — 'Waterproof Your Ears'

Ear Pro Prevents Ear Infections Ear Pro Prevents Ear Infections

A simple, preventative solution for swimmer’s ear — now easier than ever for families to access.

Getting Ear Pro onto Walgreens shelves is a big moment for us.” — Tradian Maier

SANTA ROSA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ear Pro , the preventative ear care spray designed to help protect against swimmer’s ear, irritation, and infection — most commonly caused by water trapped in the ears — is now available at Walgreens locations nationwide, making proactive ear health more accessible for families just in time for the summer season.As pool days, beach trips, and vacations ramp up, Ear Pro offers a simple way to help prevent one of the most common water-related issues — without disrupting time in the water.With its easy, one-spray-per-ear application, Ear Pro creates a light, water-repellent coating in the ear canal, delivering on its core promise: “Waterproof Your Ears.”Built for Real Life — Not Just the PoolFrom swim lessons and backyard pools to travel and water parks, regular water exposure can often lead to irritation and ear infections — especially for kids.Ear Pro is designed for everyday use — helping families stay in the water longer with less worry.While Ear Pro is also used by Olympic-level athletes, including members of the USA Artistic Swimming Team, its real impact is in making prevention simple and accessible for everyday families.A Smarter Approach: Prevent Before You TreatSwimmer’s Ear affects millions each year, with research showing that more than 1 in 10 people will suffer from it and even higher rates in children. Ear Pro takes a proactive approach — helping reduce the risk of irritation and infection by creating a hydrophobic barrier that keeps water out.Its formula combines medical-grade mineral oil with organic oregano oil to form a light, water-repellent barrier that protects against irritation and infection — without impacting hearing or requiring prescriptions.Made for Summer — And Every Swim BagAs families head into peak swim season, Ear Pro is an easy, essential addition to swimming and beach routines:-Beach days-Pool time-Swim lessons-Water parks-VacationsEar Pro belongs in every beach bag, every swim bag, and every family’s summer lineup.How It WorksShake the bottleApply one spray in each earGently massage into the ear canalReapply after extended water exposureNow Available at WalgreensEar Pro is now available in Walgreens stores nationwide in the Eye & Ear Care section, as well as online.This expansion makes it easier than ever for families to pick up a preventative solution while shopping for everyday essentials.Founder Quote“Getting Ear Pro onto Walgreens shelves is a big moment for us,” said Tradian Maier, Ear Pro Founder. “This is about making prevention simple. Families are already dealing with enough — this gives them an easy way to avoid a really common problem, water getting trapped in the ears, and just enjoy their time in and around water.”About Ear ProFounded in Santa Rosa, California, Ear Pro was created by water-sports enthusiasts and parents looking for a better way to prevent swimmer’s ear.Its one-spray-per-ear formula forms a light, water-repellent barrier that helps protect against irritation and infection — without impacting hearing.Trusted by families, top athletes, and physicians worldwide, Ear Pro continues to expand its reach through major retail partnerships and growing consumer demand.For more information, please visit: https://www.earprousa.com/ View the media kit here: https://new.express.adobe.com/webpage/iXSIk3ahzTM2n

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