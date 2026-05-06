Expedite All Expands TSA-Certified Driver Pool for Airfreight Ground Capacity

Growth to 600 certified drivers supports time-critical and high-security freight, with plans to reach 1,000 by Q3 2026

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Expedite All announces the expansion of its TSA-certified driver pool to more than 600 drivers nationwide, reinforcing its ability to support secure, time-sensitive freight moves across key industries. The company expects to grow this network to 1,000 TSA-certified drivers by the third quarter of 2026.As demand increases for faster and more secure ground transportation for high-value time-sensitive airfreight shipments, access to qualified, TSA-cleared drivers has become a critical constraint. Expedite All’s continued investment in this segment is designed to give brokers, 3PLs and freight forwarders more reliable access to vetted capacity without slowing down transit times.The expanded TSA-certified network strengthens Expedite All’s ability to handle airport deliveries, first- and final-mile air freight moves, and other high-security shipments where chain of custody and compliance are essential. By integrating TSA-cleared drivers into its closed-loop, pre-vetted carrier network, the company maintains both speed and control across expedited shipments.“Airfreight ground moves require both speed and strict compliance, and qualified driver capacity has become a real constraint for many brokers dealing with time-sensitive freight,” said Mike Ernst, President of Expedite All . “Expanding our TSA-certified driver pool gives our customers reliable access to secure, ready-to-move capacity when and where they need it.”As expedited freight continues to play a larger role in supporting time-critical supply chains, Expedite All’s growing TSA-certified network is positioned to help customers move faster while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance. With over 12,000 small-truck units nationwide, Expedite All continues to invest in targeted capacity segments that align with evolving customer requirements.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.