Attorney General Knudsen issues statement on Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen issued the following statement in observance of Missing or Murdered Indigenous Persons Awareness Day:

“Montana’s tribal communities are suffering from immense tragedy brought on by the missing and murdered Indigenous persons crisis. I saw it firsthand when I prosecuted in Roosevelt County, and I’ve seen it now as Attorney General. At the Montana Department of Justice, we will not waiver in our commitment to find those who are missing and bring them home,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “I encourage every Montanan to join us in our fight to stop these crimes from going unanswered – visit our missing persons database at dojmt.gov to familiarize yourself with those missing. This is a crisis that cannot be ignored.”

During the 2025 Legislative Session, the Legislature passed and Governor signed into law House Bill 545, sponsored by Tyson Running Wolf and supported by Attorney General Knudsen, providing the Montana Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Advisory Council (MMIPAC), which is administered by the Montana Department of Justice (MTDOJ), with a special revenue account to allow the group to receive donations from any legal source. This will enable them to fund projects to help end the crisis. Subsequently, the MMIPAC sponsored a specialty license plate, which is currently available for Montanans to purchase, to help fund those projects.

Last year, 619 Indigenous persons were reported missing in Montana. According to the database as of May 5, 42 Indigenous persons are currently missing in Montana, 14 have been missing less than a year, and 28 have been missing more than a year.