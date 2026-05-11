Attorney General Knudsen announces 2026 Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest winner

HELENA – Attorney General Austin Knudsen and Stockman Bank announced Brooke Murphy, of Missoula, as the winner of the fifth annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Poster Contest, during National Police Week. Brooke is a fifth-grade student at Hellgate Intermediate in Missoula.

In her artist statement Brooke said she made the poster because, “I appreciate law enforcement. They help us no matter what.”

“It’s important to instill in young Montanans that this is a state that ‘Backs the Blue.’ Knowing they have the support of the community can make a world of difference to law enforcement officers, and these posters are a visual reminder that Montanans have their backs,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Colonel Sager and I had a great time celebrating with Brooke and her class today. Thanks to everyone who submitted a poster this year.”

Brooke’s winning poster.

Today, Attorney General Knudsen, Montana Highway Patrol Colonel Kurt Sager, and a Stockman Bank representative celebrated with Brooke and her class to kick off National Police Week with an ice cream party. Brooke’s class also received $750 courtesy of Stockman Bank. Brooke’s poster will be displayed in Montana Department of Justice offices across the state and made available to law enforcement offices statewide.

(Left to right) Colonel Kurt Sager, Stockman Bank representative, Brooke, and Attorney General Knudsen.

In addition to the statewide winner, five other regional winners were chosen who will receive $250 from Stockman Bank and an ice cream social delivered by local troopers.

The five other regional winners are:

Attorney General Knudsen announced the poster contest in February, encouraging elementary school students to show their appreciation for Montana’s law enforcement officers who risk their lives every day to keep communities safe.

For more information on the poster contest click here.