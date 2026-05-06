HawkSEM Is One Of The First LinkedIn Ads Certified Agencies

HawkSEM announced that its team has earned LinkedIn Ads Certification.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HawkSEM , a Los Angeles-based digital marketing agency specializing in innovative, ROI-driven strategies, today announced that its team has earned LinkedIn Ads Certification, with more than half of its team completing certifications in LinkedIn Ads Fundamentals, Marketing Strategy, Measurement, and Content and Creative Design. This milestone reflects HawkSEM’s commitment to delivering high‑impact, platform‑aligned solutions for clients using the world’s largest professional network.The LinkedIn Ads Agency Certification program equips agencies with in-depth knowledge of LinkedIn Ads best practices, spanning campaign setup, audience strategy, creative development, optimization, and performance measurement. Through structured learning paths and assessments, certified team members develop practical expertise designed to strengthen campaign performance and help drive meaningful business outcomes for their clients.“Our team is deeply committed to continuous learning while leveraging the industry’s latest offerings and putting best practices into play,” said Sam Yadegar, co-founder and CEO of HawkSEM. “Becoming a LinkedIn Ads Certified Agency demonstrates that our team is bringing the most current, strategic, and effective LinkedIn Ads expertise to our clients. This certification reinforces our ability to help clients reach the right audiences and maximize their ROI.”About HawkSEMHawkSEM is a results-driven digital marketing agency with roots in paid search that date back more than a decade. Our founders are based in Los Angeles and lead a fully-remote team of more than 80 high-level marketing experts in over 35 states across the country.Required DisclaimerLinkedIn does not endorse or guarantee the services of any agency that completes the LinkedIn Ads Agency Certification program.

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