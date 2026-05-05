325th CS tests Mission-Ready Airman concept during exercise Blinded Camel

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. — The 325th Communications Squadron conducted exercise Blinded Camel on April 24, 2026, at Tyndall Air Force Base. The exercise validated expeditionary capabilities and Ready Airman Training competencies in a high-threat environment.

Held at the 325th Security Forces Squadron Shoot, Move, Communicate Compound, the exercise tested Airmen’s ability to navigate complex scenarios with host-nation interactions and extremist threats while maintaining critical communications links to higher headquarters.

“It’s a good test for us to take our mobile satellite communications into the field, operate in austere conditions and maintain connectivity back to home station while dealing with real-world scenarios like de-escalation of force,” said Staff Sgt. Daniel Stricker, 325th CS unit deployment manager.

The exercise began with an advanced team mobilizing via Humvee to establish a forward tactical operations center. Network infrastructure and system operations technicians rapidly deployed secure communication lines under a compressed timeline, ensuring Airmen could swiftly transmit updates such as simulated medical evacuations and enemy contact reports.

With the network online, the mission pivoted to base defense. Confronted by a simulated opposing force, the scenario escalated into tactical engagements. Airmen were required to step outside their primary duties, securing the immediate area and maintaining 360-degree security to ensure they could safely maintain command and control links.

Following a simulated chemical attack, Airmen conducted chemical sweeps and donned mission-oriented protective posture gear and responded to simulated injuries.

“It’s one thing to run through the sequences in a classroom but having to check for massive hemorrhage and secure an airway while treating casualties under active enemy fire is what really tests readiness,” said Staff Sgt. Michael Ford, 325th CS installation spectrum manager.

The exercise concluded with personnel processing through a contamination control area. Safe removal of MOPP gear ensured no simulated chemical agents were tracked back to the TOC.

“The level of realism we achieved out here is directly tied to the support we received from across the installation,” said Stricker. “The 801st [Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron], 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 325th SFS, emergency management and explosive ordnance disposal all played a huge role in creating a complex training scenario for our Airmen.”

This training opportunity reinforced the Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment framework by testing the 325th CS’s ability to rapidly deploy, establish secure networks and defend those nodes against threats.

“Airmen are being asked to step outside their normal roles while still performing their primary duties,” said Ford. “This kind of training prepares us to adapt and get the mission done no matter the situation. We’re warfighters first and need to remain ready to operate in any environment.”