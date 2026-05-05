Fort Drum waters stocked for trout season

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (May 6, 2026) -- In coordination with Fort Drum’s Fish and Wildlife Management Program, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation employees stocked more than 6,700 on the installation between May 1-5.

Roughly, 210 rainbow trout were stocked in the deep, cold waters of Quarry Pond; 4,670 brown trout were stocked at various angling sites along Black Creek in the training area.

Additionally, 1,100 brook trout were stocked in Remington Pond, and another 780 in the West branch of Black Creek.

According to the DEC, fish stocking enhances recreational fishing while restoring native species to waters they formerly occupied. Visit [https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing](https://dec.ny.gov/things-to-do/freshwater-fishing) for more information.

Trout fishing season began April 1 and continues until Oct. 15. Anglers should note that Remington Pond is a catch-and-release site for all fish, except trout. You don’t need a recreation permit to fish there, but a NYS fishing license is required.

To learn more about fishing regulations at Fort Drum, places to fish, and how to obtain a recreation permit, visit [https://fortdrum.isportsman.net/fishing.aspx](https://fortdrum.isportsman.net/fishing.aspx).

Upcoming Free Fishing Days in New York state, including Fort Drum, are scheduled June 27-28, Sept. 26, and Nov. 11.