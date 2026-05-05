Shellfish Area 16E Closed Due to East Providence Sewage Discharge

Published on Tuesday, May 05, 2026

PROVIDENCE, RI – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announces that the Lower Providence River conditional shellfish area, Area 16E, is closed immediately to shellfish harvest due to a sewage discharge from the East Providence wastewater collection system. It will remain closed until further notice.

A break in a 20-inch forced main pipe near the East Bay Bike Path has resulted in approximately 800,000 gallons of untreated sewage discharging into the Providence River in the area of Watchemoket Cove. The cause of the break is unknown. DEM’s Office of Compliance and Inspection is investigating. The discharge has been significantly reduced but has not been eliminated at this time. East Providence Wastewater Treatment Facility staff continue work to eliminate the discharge and repair the leaking line. As a result, access to the East Bay Bike Path around Watchemoket Cove may be temporarily impacted during the repairs.

The discharge of untreated sewage into these waters may result in unsanitary conditions for shellfish harvest in the lower Providence River. As a result, DEM and the RI Department of Health (RIDOH) will complete required water and shellfish testing and the area will be reopened to shellfish harvesting once test results meet FDA standards for safe shellfish harvest. DEM, RIDOH, the RI Coastal Resources Management Council (CRMC), and shellfishing partners work together to maintain RI’s reputation for high-quality shellfish through careful monitoring and stewardship. This monitoring enables a quick response when conditions indicate a change in water quality.

For information on emergency and conditional area water quality related shellfish closures, call DEM’s 24-hour shellfishing hotline at 401-222-2900, visit www.dem.ri.gov/shellfish, or subscribe to DEM’s Shellfish Closure email list.

For more information on shellfish harvesting classifications, review the annual notice available at www.dem.ri.gov/shellfish. An interactive shellfishing map is also available.

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