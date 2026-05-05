Pet Mobility Aids Market: Size, Share, Competitive Overview, and Trend Analysis Report

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The Business Research Company’s Pet Mobility Aids Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The pet mobility aids market is gaining significant attention as more pet owners seek solutions to help their animals overcome mobility challenges. With advancements in technology and a growing pet population, the market is set to experience steady expansion in the coming years. Let’s explore the current market size, key drivers, regional insights, and emerging trends shaping this sector’s future.

Steady Expansion of the Pet Mobility Aids Market Size from 2025 to 2030

The pet mobility aids market has shown solid growth recently and is expected to continue this trend. It is projected to increase from $2.22 billion in 2025 to $2.41 billion in 2026, reflecting an 8.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This upward trajectory during the past years is mainly due to a rise in pet injuries and mobility-related disorders, a surge in pet ownership, advancements in veterinary rehabilitation technologies, higher disposable income among pet owners, and the growth of veterinary clinics and pet care facilities.

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Looking ahead, the market is forecasted to grow robustly, reaching $3.21 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.4%. Innovations such as robotic and smart mobility aids, the integration of AI and IoT in pet devices, and growing demand for customized solutions are driving this expansion. Additionally, the broader availability of products through online and retail channels, along with growing awareness about pet health and welfare, play important roles. Key trends during this period include increased adoption of pet wheelchairs and other mobility devices, more widespread use of splints, braces, and prosthetics for animals, expanded use of slings, ramps, and steps to aid mobility, the introduction of cat-specific mobility aids, and a stronger focus on enhancing pets’ independence and overall quality of life.

Understanding Pet Mobility Aids and Their Importance

Pet mobility aids encompass various devices designed to support animals facing difficulties with movement due to injury, disability, or age-related conditions. These products help improve pets’ comfort, stability, and ability to move safely, enabling them to remain active and maintain their independence. By assisting with mobility, these aids significantly enhance the day-to-day lives of pets and support their engagement in routine activities.

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Increasing Pet Population as a Major Driver for Market Growth

The expanding number of pet owners worldwide is a critical factor propelling the pet mobility aids market forward. The pet population refers to domesticated animals kept as companions, typically within specific regions or countries. As pets become more popular household members, the demand for aids that improve their quality of life rises correspondingly. These aids support aging, injured, or disabled pets by promoting independence, longevity, and comfort, allowing them to stay active and well cared for despite physical limitations. For example, in April 2025, the Canadian Animal Health Institute reported that Canada had approximately 7.2 million dogs and 8.2 million cats in 2024, highlighting the importance of pets in over half of Canadian homes. This growing pet population is a key factor driving the increasing demand for mobility aids.

Regional Leaders in the Pet Mobility Aids Market

In 2025, North America led the pet mobility aids market in terms of size. The report covers several regions, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of the market’s global landscape. North America’s dominance reflects both high pet ownership rates and advanced veterinary care infrastructure, positioning it at the forefront of this expanding market.

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