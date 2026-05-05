Army Reserve Ambassadors convene for first national conference since 2018

JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, N.J. – Sixty-four ambassadors, representing the 63rd, 81st, 88th, and 99th Readiness Divisions, gathered here on April 22, 2026, for the first national Army Reserve Ambassador conference since 2018.

The event served as both a strategic forum and a mentorship opportunity, allowing veteran ambassadors to share "lessons learned" with the newest candidates. Throughout the day, speakers provided command updates and mandatory training, equipping attendees with tools to bolster local recruiting and retention efforts.

Lt. Gen. Robert D. Harter, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General, U.S. Army Reserve Command, provided a command update and then engaged the group in a candid question-and-answer session.

“I have been around for a while and can tell you that I am impressed with the team on a national level,” said Jim Normand, an ambassador representing New Hampshire.

A highlight of the conference included Jordyn Hoit, a Minuteman Scholarship recipient who currently attends Hofstra University. Hoit is also a chalk artist and demonstrated her skills by drawing the Army Reserve logo and John Parker emblem on a portable chalk board in front of all the attendees.

The momentum of the conference carried into the following day as the ambassadors traveled to Philadelphia to celebrate the 118th Army Reserve birthday. In front of Independence Hall, Harter administered the oath of enlistment to 118 new recruits. The celebration continued with a reenlistment ceremony and traditional cake cutting at the Betsy Ross House, as well as an “Our Community Salutes” program hosted by at-large ambassador Jim Bernet.

“It was an excellent event,” said Michael Pierce, an ambassador candidate from Illinois. “I really appreciated all the teamwork that I saw from the whole team.”

Army Reserve Ambassadors educate the public, community leaders, and congressional staff offices about the value of the Army Reserve and its Soldiers to the Army and the nation. ARAs are appointed in each state and territory to establish mutually supporting relationships with local leaders and organizations by strengthening lines of communication within their communities.

To learn more about the Army Reserve Ambassador Program, visit https://www.usar.army.mil/AmbassadorProgram/.