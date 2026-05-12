New Scientific Advisor Strengthens SARACA’s Engineering and Innovation Leadership

SARACA Solutions expands its global engineering leadership with the appointment of Dr. Tapas Chakravarty as Principal Scientific Advisor.

SARACA appoints Dr. Tapas Chakravarty as Principal Scientific Advisor, strengthening expertise in RF, embedded systems, and advanced sensing technologies.

Dr. Chakravarty’s expertise will accelerate innovation and strengthen our ability to deliver advanced engineering solutions to global customers” — Satyam Sahu, Assistant Manager - BD, SARACA Solutions

NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, May 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SARACA Solutions is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Tapas Chakravarty as Principal Scientific Advisor. He brings nearly four decades of experience in Embedded Systems, RF and Microwave Technologies , and advanced sensing systems.Dr. Chakravarty is a distinguished technology leader with deep expertise in RF design, radar technologies, microwave imaging, and signal processing. Over the course of his career, he has contributed extensively to innovation, holding more than 200 patents and authoring around 170 peer-reviewed publications.Prior to joining SARACA Solutions, Dr. Chakravarty served as Chief Scientist at TCS Research, where he led the ‘Sensing and Communication’ laboratory and was recognized with the Distinguished Scientist Award. He began his career at SAMEER (MeitY, Government of India), building a strong foundation in RF and microwave engineering.In addition to his industry contributions, he is also a Senior Member of the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers).“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Chakravarty to SARACA,” said Kuldeep Tyagi, CEO and Managing Director of SARACA Solutions. “His vast experience in advanced technologies and strong research background will add significant value to our organization. As we continue to expand our engineering and innovation capabilities, his leadership will help us address complex challenges and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our global customers.”“I am pleased to join SARACA Solutions at a time when engineering innovation is rapidly evolving,” said Dr. Chakravarty. “SARACA’s expanding global footprint makes it an ideal platform for contributing to impactful technology development.”About SARACA-SARACA is an ISO 13485 certified global engineering R&D and consulting organization, delivering end-to-end product development and lifecycle support services across multiple industries.The company partners with Fortune 500 customers worldwide, enabling accelerated product development, improved quality, and faster time-to-market through integrated engineering and digital capabilities.SARACA provides end-to-end engineering solutions, combining product engineering, embedded systems, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, and clinical expertise to support customers from concept to commercialization.With strong domain knowledge and multidisciplinary engineering teams, SARACA specializes in delivering innovative, scalable, and regulatory-compliant solutions across complex and safety-critical industries.Industries We Serve-Medical Devices & Healthcare TechnologiesLife Sciences & BiotechnologyPharmaceuticalsAerospace & DefenseAutomotive & MobilityRail TransportationIndustrial & Consumer EngineeringSemiconductor & ElectronicsSoftware & Digital PlatformsEngineering Capabilities-1. Engineering & Product DevelopmentEnd-to-end product design and development (mechanical, electronics & embedded systems)Concept design, prototyping, validation & manufacturing supportReverse engineering, value engineering & sustenance engineeringAdvanced simulations: FEA, CFD, thermal & structural analysis2. Mechanical EngineeringProduct design, industrial design, and reverse engineeringGD&T, tolerance stack-up analysis, and value engineeringAdvanced simulations: FEA, CFD, thermal, structural, and modal analysisManufacturing support including prototyping, tooling, and design transfer3. Software & Digital EngineeringFull-stack software development (web, mobile, enterprise applications)Cloud, DevOps, and microservices architectureAI/ML, data analytics, IoT, and computer vision solutionsUI/UX and HMI development across domains4. Embedded Systems Engineeringa. Hardware Engineering-High-speed digital, analog, and mixed-signal designSoC, FPGA, IoT-enabled systemsPCB design, prototyping, testing, and validationEMI/EMC, RoHS, and regulatory complianceb. Firmware Engineering-Low-level driver development and embedded software designRTOS, Linux-based systems, and secure firmware solutionsPerformance optimization and real-time system developmentc. Verification & Validation (V&V)-Test strategy, planning, execution, and reportingFunctional, regression, compliance, and system testingHIL, SIL, MIL testing and automation frameworksRisk assessment, mitigation, and certification support5. Quality, Regulatory & Clinical Expertisea. Quality Assurance (QA)-QMS development and compliance (ISO 13485, FDA 21 CFR 820)Risk management (ISO 14971)Design control, DHF, and technical documentationPost-market surveillance, CAPA & auditsb. Regulatory Affairs (RA)-Global regulatory strategy & submissionsUS FDA (510k, PMA), EU MDR/IVDR complianceGap analysis, remediation & technical file developmentc. Clinical Affairs (CA)-Clinical Evaluation Plans (CEP) & Reports (CER)PMCF strategies & clinical data analysisLiterature review, benefit-risk analysis & reporting6. Software Testing and Test Automationa. Manual & Automation Testingplanning, design, reportingFunctional, White/Black Box, Regression; MIL/SIL/HIL (V-Model compliant)Tools: CANoe, VN1630A, CAN Stress, BUSMASTERb. Verification & Validation (V&V)Functional, Regression, Compliance & System Acceptance TestingRequirements traceabilityTools: CANoe, VN1630A, CAN Stress, BUSMASTERc. AnalysisComplexity Analysis: SourceMonitor, UnderstandStatic/Dynamic Analysis: Polyspace, LDRABug Tracking: JIRA | Configuration: Git, Bitbucket, SVN

SARACA Solutions Appoints Dr. Tapas Chakravarty as Principal Scientific Advisor

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