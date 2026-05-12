New Scientific Advisor Strengthens SARACA’s Engineering and Innovation Leadership
SARACA appoints Dr. Tapas Chakravarty as Principal Scientific Advisor, strengthening expertise in RF, embedded systems, and advanced sensing technologies.
Dr. Chakravarty is a distinguished technology leader with deep expertise in RF design, radar technologies, microwave imaging, and signal processing. Over the course of his career, he has contributed extensively to innovation, holding more than 200 patents and authoring around 170 peer-reviewed publications.
Prior to joining SARACA Solutions, Dr. Chakravarty served as Chief Scientist at TCS Research, where he led the ‘Sensing and Communication’ laboratory and was recognized with the Distinguished Scientist Award. He began his career at SAMEER (MeitY, Government of India), building a strong foundation in RF and microwave engineering.
In addition to his industry contributions, he is also a Senior Member of the IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers).
“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Chakravarty to SARACA,” said Kuldeep Tyagi, CEO and Managing Director of SARACA Solutions. “His vast experience in advanced technologies and strong research background will add significant value to our organization. As we continue to expand our engineering and innovation capabilities, his leadership will help us address complex challenges and deliver cutting-edge solutions to our global customers.”
“I am pleased to join SARACA Solutions at a time when engineering innovation is rapidly evolving,” said Dr. Chakravarty. “SARACA’s expanding global footprint makes it an ideal platform for contributing to impactful technology development.”
About SARACA-
SARACA is an ISO 13485 certified global engineering R&D and consulting organization, delivering end-to-end product development and lifecycle support services across multiple industries.
The company partners with Fortune 500 customers worldwide, enabling accelerated product development, improved quality, and faster time-to-market through integrated engineering and digital capabilities.
SARACA provides end-to-end engineering solutions, combining product engineering, embedded systems, quality assurance, regulatory affairs, and clinical expertise to support customers from concept to commercialization.
With strong domain knowledge and multidisciplinary engineering teams, SARACA specializes in delivering innovative, scalable, and regulatory-compliant solutions across complex and safety-critical industries.
Industries We Serve-
Medical Devices & Healthcare Technologies
Life Sciences & Biotechnology
Pharmaceuticals
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive & Mobility
Rail Transportation
Industrial & Consumer Engineering
Semiconductor & Electronics
Software & Digital Platforms
Engineering Capabilities-
1. Engineering & Product Development
End-to-end product design and development (mechanical, electronics & embedded systems)
Concept design, prototyping, validation & manufacturing support
Reverse engineering, value engineering & sustenance engineering
Advanced simulations: FEA, CFD, thermal & structural analysis
2. Mechanical Engineering
Product design, industrial design, and reverse engineering
GD&T, tolerance stack-up analysis, and value engineering
Advanced simulations: FEA, CFD, thermal, structural, and modal analysis
Manufacturing support including prototyping, tooling, and design transfer
3. Software & Digital Engineering
Full-stack software development (web, mobile, enterprise applications)
Cloud, DevOps, and microservices architecture
AI/ML, data analytics, IoT, and computer vision solutions
UI/UX and HMI development across domains
4. Embedded Systems Engineering
a. Hardware Engineering-
High-speed digital, analog, and mixed-signal design
SoC, FPGA, IoT-enabled systems
PCB design, prototyping, testing, and validation
EMI/EMC, RoHS, and regulatory compliance
b. Firmware Engineering-
Low-level driver development and embedded software design
RTOS, Linux-based systems, and secure firmware solutions
Performance optimization and real-time system development
c. Verification & Validation (V&V)-
Test strategy, planning, execution, and reporting
Functional, regression, compliance, and system testing
HIL, SIL, MIL testing and automation frameworks
Risk assessment, mitigation, and certification support
5. Quality, Regulatory & Clinical Expertise
a. Quality Assurance (QA)-
QMS development and compliance (ISO 13485, FDA 21 CFR 820)
Risk management (ISO 14971)
Design control, DHF, and technical documentation
Post-market surveillance, CAPA & audits
b. Regulatory Affairs (RA)-
Global regulatory strategy & submissions
US FDA (510k, PMA), EU MDR/IVDR compliance
Gap analysis, remediation & technical file development
c. Clinical Affairs (CA)-
Clinical Evaluation Plans (CEP) & Reports (CER)
PMCF strategies & clinical data analysis
Literature review, benefit-risk analysis & reporting
6. Software Testing and Test Automation
a. Manual & Automation Testing
planning, design, reporting
Functional, White/Black Box, Regression; MIL/SIL/HIL (V-Model compliant)
Tools: CANoe, VN1630A, CAN Stress, BUSMASTER
b. Verification & Validation (V&V)
Functional, Regression, Compliance & System Acceptance Testing
Requirements traceability
Tools: CANoe, VN1630A, CAN Stress, BUSMASTER
c. Analysis
Complexity Analysis: SourceMonitor, Understand
Static/Dynamic Analysis: Polyspace, LDRA
Bug Tracking: JIRA | Configuration: Git, Bitbucket, SVN
Kuldeep Tyagi
Saraca Solutions, Inc.
+1 901-286-1890
contact@saracasolutions.com
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SARACA Solutions Appoints Dr. Tapas Chakravarty as Principal Scientific Advisor
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