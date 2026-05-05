MX3 Diagnostics Appoints Global Industry Leaders to Heat Stress Advisory Board

The goal is to transition the industry from reactive responses to proactive responses based on 'fitness-for-work' education...” — Ian Firth

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MX3 Diagnostics, Inc has announced the formation of the MX3 Hydration University Heat Stress Advisory Board (HSAB), an independent body of subject matter experts dedicated to advancing workplace safety and heat stress education. The Board will provide strategic guidance to MX3 Diagnostics on matters relating to heat stress management and develop independent educational content for the global industrial sector.

The Board is chaired by Dr. Rob McDonald, an Occupational Physician and former Vice President of Health and Hygiene at BHP. With over a decade of executive experience in risk mitigation, health surveillance, and fitness for work, Dr. McDonald leads a multidisciplinary group tasked with bridging the gap between clinical research and industrial field application.

Distinguished Board Members

The inaugural board includes prominent figures from academia and the global mining and resources sector:

Professor Moe Momayez, Professor at the University of Arizona’s School of Mining Engineering and Mineral Resources and Director of the University of Arizona’s Center of Excellence for Mine Safety.

Ian Firth, Principal Consultant, Occupational Hygienist and a Fellow of the Australian Institute of Occupational Hygienists (AIOH). He is a co-author of the AIOH ‘Guide to Managing Heat Stress’ and previously held senior health leadership roles at Rio Tinto.

David Bourne, Safety Area Manager at Byrnecut. A specialist in enterprise wellbeing and organizational transformation, he brings extensive experience in operational safety and workforce engagement within the resources sector.

Dr. David Lowry, Certified Occupational Hygienist and Adjunct Professor at Edith Cowan University’s School of Medical and Health Sciences, specializing in the management of occupational health hazards in large-scale mining operations.

Bridging the Knowledge Gap in Industrial Settings

Currently, safety information is often locked behind academic jargon or requires specialized health, safety and environment (HSE) training to interpret. The Board’s mission is to break down these barriers, bringing life-saving heat safety best practices and insights to MX3’s products and heat stress management toolkit, delivering new levels of safety.

Safety Information for Everyone, Not Just Experts

To bridge the gap, the Board is focused on improving MX3 products and software by:

Simplifying the Science: Stripping away the "medical-speak" so that heat stress risks are as easy to understand as a speed limit sign.

No Specialized Training Required: Updating tools and educational content that empower workers to manage their own safety without needing a degree in occupational hygiene.

Real-World Application: Providing clear, visual indicators of heat strain that make sense in the middle of a busy shift, not just in a post-incident report.

A New Standard for Worker Protection

The Board's work extends beyond dehydration and acute heat stress prevention, focusing on the long-term, chronic health impacts of prolonged heat exposure - an area currently lacking broad industry awareness.

"The goal is to transition the industry from reactive responses to proactive responses based on 'fitness-for-work' education," said Ian Firth, Board Member and co-author of the AIOH Guide to Managing Heat Stress. "We are committed to providing independent, peer-reviewed content through MX3 Hydration University that empowers safety managers and operational leaders across the resource, construction, and logistics sectors to implement safer, more effective workplace heat management protocols."

The Board’s initial 12-month term will include the ratification of new training modules for MX3 Hydration University and the development of a research strategy to support a PhD project focused on heat stress in the Australian minerals industry.

About MX3 Diagnostics

MX3 Diagnostics is a digital health company that has pioneered portable saliva-based hydration testing systems for sports, the military, and workplace safety. Founded in 2017 and based in Austin, TX, and Melbourne, Australia, MX3's clinically validated biomarker tests and cloud analytics are deployed by hundreds of elite sports teams, Fortune 1000 companies, government agencies, and healthcare facilities around the world. MX3 customers have performed over 7 million tests using the company's products to optimize personal health, safety, and performance.

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