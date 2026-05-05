Drip7 Launches AI Version 4 to Transform Cybersecurity Training Through Intelligent, In-Workflow Learning
Drip7’s new AI-powered coaching, Microsoft Teams integration, and advanced phishing simulations redefine how organizations reduce human risk.
As cyber threats increasingly target human behavior, 74% of breaches involve the human element, including phishing and social engineering, organizations are under growing pressure to rethink how they train employees. (1) “Our new AI feature removes a huge barrier for training in any organization: friction,” said Pete Tucker, Chief Technology Officer at Drip7. “Embedding Mentor7 training within the normal work routine makes learning seamless, effective, and immediately actionable for every employee.” Version 4 represents a shift from traditional, compliance-driven training to a continuous, AI-powered learning experience embedded directly into the modern workplace.
Bringing Cybersecurity Training Into the Flow of Work
At the center of Version 4 is Mentor7, Drip7’s AI-powered cybersecurity coach, now integrated directly into Microsoft Teams. Rather than requiring employees to log into a separate platform, training is delivered through familiar chat-based interactions, meeting users where they already work.
Mentor7 enables employees to:
- Engage with real-time training
- Ask questions and explore real-world scenarios
- Receive personalized guidance based on behavior and progress
Early adopters of in-workflow training have already seen measurable results, including 84% higher engagement, demonstrating the impact of meeting employees in the tools they use every day. “Mentor7 transforms cybersecurity training,” said Heather Stratford, CEO of Drip7. “We’re turning everyday moments into opportunities to build stronger security habits.”
Raising the Bar for Real-World Readiness
In addition to AI-powered coaching, Version 4 introduces more realistic and behavior-driven training capabilities. Drip7 has enhanced its story-driven content, allowing employees to follow recurring characters through evolving cybersecurity scenarios, reinforcing learning through narrative and decision-making. “Organizations don’t just need more training; they need training that actually changes behavior,” said Alexia Little, Director of Customer Success at Drip7. “With Version 4, we’re helping customers drive measurable improvements in engagement and real-world readiness.”
New credential-harvesting phishing simulations require users to actively engage with simulated attacks, providing deeper insight into real-world risk. With over 90% of cyberattacks beginning with phishing, realistic training has never been more critical. (2)
Accelerating Customization Through AI-Driven Content Development
Drip7 is also applying AI not just to how training is delivered, but to how it is created. By integrating AI into its internal content development workflows, the team can rapidly produce high-quality, compliant, and customizable training modules tailored to the specific needs of each organization. This enables faster deployment of relevant training and policies while maintaining alignment with evolving industry standards. Drip7 can personalization more effectively, ensuring customers receive training experiences that are not only engaging, but also highly relevant to their unique risk environments.
Built for Flexibility and Scale
Version 4 also expands integration capabilities with new SCORM compatibility, enabling organizations to deploy Drip7 training within existing Learning Management Systems while maintaining flexibility across enterprise environments. Administrators benefit from greater control over training delivery, including customizable notifications and scheduling options aligned with organizational workflows.
A New Standard for Cybersecurity Training
By combining AI-driven coaching, seamless workplace integration, realistic threat simulation, and scalable content innovation, Drip7 is redefining how organizations approach cybersecurity education. Drip7’s Version 4 reflects a broader industry shift, from static awareness programs to adaptive learning ecosystems designed to change behavior at scale.
Sources
(1) Verizon — 2025 Data Breach Investigations Report (DBIR)
(2) Cofense — Phishing Threat & Trends Report
Drip7 Team
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