Powering a new industrial era across Australia, Indonesia and Viet Nam

What we’re solving

As governments and businesses commit to net zero, industrial decarbonisation has become a necessity – and a strategic advantage.

As global markets shift to low-emissions commodities, getting the transition right means protecting jobs, attracting investment and securing long-term export competitiveness.

Taking a place-based approach to industrial decarbonisation allows multiple goals to be solved together and can overcome the ‘chicken and egg’ problem of matching demand and supply for energy and financing.

A place-based approach also allows infrastructure, investment and risk to be shared, creating conditions for collective action that no single organisation could achieve alone.

Our impact

Climateworks Centre expanded our work on place-based industrial decarbonisation, driving real‑world progress by informing major policy shifts in Australia, securing government endorsement in Indonesia and developing Viet Nam’s first roadmap for decarbonising key industrial zones.

How we drove change

Australia

Climateworks strengthened the evidence base and national policy dialogue for renewable-powered industrial production in Gladstone.

Through a partnership with Mission Possible Partnership, we demonstrated that Gladstone has a competitive edge in supplying low‑carbon industrial products to global markets.

By mapping the energy required for decarbonisation and outlining five clear recommendations, we built a strong case for action.

These recommendations were endorsed by the Central Queensland Statement of Cooperation – a partnership of government and industry stakeholders – and led to immediate action to secure a second phase of work focused on demand management and low‑carbon heat solutions.

Our findings were shared with senior federal and Queensland government stakeholders and informed discussion on industrial electrification and flexibility – key priorities reflected in the federal government’s decarbonisation plan for the industry sector.

Our research informed the Net Zero Economy Authority’s work on place-based decarbonisation in Central Queensland, and it aligns with the A$5 billion investment into industrial decarbonisation, with a focus on ‘large industrial facilities’, announced in Australia’s Net Zero Plan.

This signals the shift of place-based industrial decarbonisation from concept to real-world investment, demonstrating how sustained thought leadership and convening can help mobilise capital and drive regional transition.

Indonesia

Climateworks worked closely with the Ministry of Industry to build institutional knowledge and political buy‑in for low‑carbon industrial development.

By analysing more than 130 industrial estates and 31,000 industry facilities nationwide, we identified five priority locations well suited to pilot a place-based approach to industrial decarbonisation, and delivered the foundational analysis needed to turn these into reality.

We brought together senior government officials, industry leaders and investors to explore the opportunities presented by place-based decarbonisation and to present our research findings.

The Director of Industrial Regions at the Ministry of Industry expressed strong interest in Climateworks’ approach, stating that it aligns with existing policies and will help the government’s development of eco-industrial parks.

‘With the support, cooperation and commitment of many stakeholders, the steps towards green, sustainable and environmentally sound industrial estates [NZIPs] are increasingly real.’ Dr Winardi, Director of Industrial Regions, Ministry of Industry

Following this work, Climateworks secured a Memorandum of Understanding with the Ministry of Industry, signalling senior government endorsement and opening a window of opportunity to advance place-based action in Indonesia.

In 2026, the Indonesia team starts the second phase of work in Cilegon, Tuban, Morowali and Halmahera, focusing on the iron and steel, cement and nickel subsectors.

Viet Nam

Over 12 months, Climateworks partnered with the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies to support the city in developing a first-of-its-kind roadmap to transform its most energy-intensive and economically significant industrial zones through a place-based approach.

Grounded in local data and consultation, the roadmap outlines governance arrangements, enabling infrastructure, decarbonisation levers for existing industries, approaches to attract new clean industries, and financing and workforce enablers.

The work centred on building a shared understanding across local government and industry, and on enhancing relationships and trust.

The roadmap was presented at a consultation workshop attended by more than 60 leaders from across industry, finance and government.

The event and final roadmap also attracted national media attention, with coverage across Viet Nam’s largest media outlets, including Nhan Dan (the official newspaper of the Communist Party of Vietnam), Tuoi Tre, VN Express and Ho Chi Minh City Television.

‘Net zero industrial precincts are not only a climate response measure. They are becoming a strategic platform to strengthen the competitiveness of Viet Nam’s industrial sector, particularly as global supply chains increasingly require low-carbon production.’ Dr Tran Thanh Binh, Vice President of Ho Chi Minh Institute of Development Studies

Help accelerate action on net zero

Climateworks’ impact is built on the foresight, generosity and commitment of our philanthropic supporters.

We are proud to work alongside trusts, foundations, private donors, philanthropic associations and wealth advisers whose continued support strengthens our ability to drive meaningful climate action across Australia and Southeast Asia.

Please consider contributing to our impact in 2026 via a donation towards our work.

Your support will help us accelerate ambitious, evidence-based action for net zero.

You are also welcome to reach out to the philanthropy team directly at supporters@climateworkscentre.org.