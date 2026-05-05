How effective hand hygiene helps keep everyone safe

World Hand Hygiene Day highlights the importance of clean hands to prevent infections

Like so many advancements in medicine, the modern history of hand hygiene to prevent infection can trace its way to battlefield medicine. During the Crimean War, the groundbreaking nurse Florence Nightingale made a discovery that hand washing, and basic hygiene, can save lives.

Until then, it was customary to expect that two soldiers would be lost for every one battlefield casualty. In many cases, it wasn’t the enemy that troops had to worry about; it was diseases like dysentery, diarrhea and typhoid. Nightingale was among the first to prioritize hand washing and general cleanliness in health care settings, saving countless lives and changing health care forever.

“We know that keeping your hands clean is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of germs and infection,” said Dr. Stephen Kralovic, acting National Program executive director of the National Infectious Diseases Service. “World Hand Hygiene Day is a reminder that simple actions can protect Veterans, families and the community.”

World Hand Hygiene Day is recognized every year on May 5. It’s a perfect time to highlight the importance of clean hands and the role each of us plays in preventing infection.

Why clean hands matter

Every day, our hands touch surfaces and objects, such as doorknobs, light switches, medical equipment, phones, patients, and computer keyboards, picking up germs along the way. These germs can make us sick or spread illness to others.

Germs that cause infections can spread easily through touch. When we don’t clean our hands, we can accidentally transfer these germs to our eyes, nose, mouth, open wounds and other people.

Keeping your hands clean helps you avoid getting sick and spreading germs to others, while keeping your family and community healthy. Be a role model for others! Clean your hands often, whether they look dirty or not, and encourage those around you to practice effective hand hygiene.

When to clean your hands

It is especially important to clean your hands before:

Preparing or eating food.

Caring for someone who is sick.

Treating a cut or wound.

Putting in contact lenses.

Clean your hands after:

Using the bathroom.

Touching body fluids such as blood, vomit or feces.

Changing diapers or helping someone with toileting.

Caring for someone who is sick.

Blowing your nose.

Coughing or sneezing.

Touching an animal or handling pet items.

Handling garbage, trash cans or drains.

Treating a cut or wound.

Remember: Cleaning your hands often, whether they look dirty or not, can make all the difference!

Soap and water, or alcohol-based hand rub?

In most cases, using soap and water for at least 20 seconds to clean your hands is the best way to remove germs. If soap and water are not available, especially when hands aren’t visibly dirty, using an alcohol-based hand rub (hand sanitizer) is an effective alternative. When using the alcohol-based hand rub (hand sanitizer), rub hand sanitizer into hands until completely dry.

You can make a difference

Make it easy to keep your hands clean and place hand sanitizer (hand rub) in common areas of your home, workplace, backpack/purse and car. Encourage those around you, including your family and friends, work colleagues, and VA health care team to practice hand hygiene.

Hand hygiene is quick, easy and makes a big difference. Practicing correct hand hygiene techniques help protect your family, your community and you.