Hounds Town USA Marks 100 Locations in Systemwide Celebration

Doggy Daycare, Boarding and Spa Franchise Celebrates Milestone with Delaware Debut

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hounds Town USA is celebrating a defining moment in its growth with the opening of its 100th location. Only about 16% of U.S. franchise brands reach this milestone, underscoring the intentionality, infrastructure, and disciplined execution needed to scale to this size.The milestone location opened on April 11 in Dagsboro, Delaware, introducing Hounds Town’s signature pack play model to the state for the first time.Founded in 2000 by former NYPD canine handler and Nassau County Police Department commanding officer Michael S. Gould, Hounds Town has grown from a single Long Island location into a national system built on a simple, consistent operating model. The brand’s expansion was further shaped by co-founder Jackie Bondanza, whose experience with her rescue dog Maggie reinforced the effectiveness of Hounds Town’s pack-based approach and helped bring that model to more communities. Each facility is designed around dogs’ natural pack instincts, with dogs thoughtfully placed into compatible playgroups based on size, temperament, energy level, and play style. This approach creates a structured, natural environment where dogs can socialize, build confidence, and thrive as they would instinctively.“We never set out to build something complicated, but our goal has always been to build something that simply works for dogs,” said Gould, Founder. “From day one, it’s been about creating an environment where dogs can be dogs. We’re proud to reach 100 locations, and even more proud that the experience is consistent across the system.”The Dagsboro opening not only marks the brand’s entry into Delaware but reflects its measured approach to growth, expanding into communities where demand for reliable, professional pet care continues to rise. The location will host a grand opening event on April 26, bringing together local pet owners, community partners, and brand leadership.The milestone follows a year of significant systemwide growth. In 2025, Hounds Town opened 21 new locations and saw more than 30% increases across key areas of the business, including dog evaluations, daycare visits, and boarding stays. The system also surpassed 500,000 daycare visits and 100,000 overnight boarding stays, reflecting strong consumer demand and the strength of a model built to scale without unnecessary complexity.“We’ve always believed growth should be intentional,” said Rob Flanagan, CEO of Hounds Town USA. “Reaching 100 locations is an important milestone, but what matters most is how we got here. We’ve stayed focused on a model that works, supported our franchisees with the tools and structure to succeed on their ownership journey and we’re building toward a future where, over the next decade, every dog in America has access to Hounds Town.”As Hounds Town enters its next phase, the brand is continuing to invest in leadership and infrastructure to support long-term expansion. The recent appointment of Courtney Allison as Chief Franchise Officer and Integrator reflects that focus, with her role centered on strengthening communication, supporting franchisees, and ensuring strong unit-level economics.With 100 locations open and additional markets in development, Hounds Town is well-positioned for continued expansion, driven by sustained demand for natural, pack-focused dog care and a franchise model designed for long-term scalability. Ongoing initiatives, including the rollout of its Tiny Townies puppy socialization program, are designed to deepen customer relationships and reinforce the brand’s position as a leader in specialized pet care.As demand for professional pet care continues to grow, Hounds Town remains focused on growing with intention, supporting its operators and staying grounded in the philosophy that has fueled its success from the beginning: letting dogs be dogs.ABOUT HOUNDS TOWN USAFounded in 2000 by former NYPD canine handler and commanding officer of the Nassau County Police Department, Michael S. Gould, Hounds Town USA offers a unique and fun approach to doggy daycare and pet boarding. The brand emphasizes a safe and welcoming environment for all dogs, no matter their size, breed, age, or ability. The fully interactive daycare facility is designed to meet each dog’s physical, social, and psychological needs through a natural pack environment. The all-day play daycare model leaves each canine companion tired and happy, resulting in what has been coined “Hounds Town hangover.” Hounds Town also offers stress-free, affordable spa services, ensuring pet parents have the option to bring home a clean and refreshed pet. Select locations are also proud to offer a Pet Taxi service, ensuring dogs have reliable transportation to and from daycare. Currently, the brand has 100 locations open across the country. For more information on Hounds Town USA, visit: www.houndstownusa.com For information on franchising with Hounds Town, visit: www.houndstownusa.com/franchising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.