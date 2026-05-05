Optivian opens its AI sales co-worker to any AI agent through MCP

Optivian Solutions

Sales teams can now reach Ollie's deal context and work product from inside Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, and Copilot

HELSINKI, FINLAND, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Optivian, the company behind AI sales co-worker Ollie , today announced that Ollie is now reachable from any external AI agent through Model Context Protocol (MCP). Sales teams using Claude, ChatGPT, Cursor, Copilot, or any MCP-compatible client can read deal context and pull Ollie's work product without leaving the assistant they already work in.“Sales teams already work inside Claude and ChatGPT. They shouldn’t have to leave that environment to find out what’s happening on a deal. Ollie is now the layer that any AI agent calls when it needs to understand the sales pipeline. The agent your CRM ships with isn’t the same as the agent your CRM delegates to. We are betting that distinction defines the next decade of sales software,” said Roope Heinilä, CEO and co-founder of OptivianSales work has gone headlessModern sales work no longer happens in dashboards. The deal lives across Slack DMs, email threads, meeting recordings, and the AI assistants sellers and managers begin their day inside. Reps don’t open the CRM to find the next move; they ask the assistant on the screen in front of them. Managers don’t open another tab to check forecast confidence; they ask the assistant in the meeting.Ollie was built for this from day one. It delivers work product into Slack, Microsoft Teams, and the CRM, not into a dashboard nobody opens. MCP extends that posture to whichever AI assistant a sales team prefers. The work meets the rep where they already are.What MCP enables in practiceConcrete moments inside the assistants sales teams already use:- A VP of Sales asks Claude, "what's the health of the Acme deal?" Ollie answers: contract stage, customer engagement, stakeholder coverage, qualification depth in the assistant the VP is already working in.- A rep asks ChatGPT for the latest business case on the Acme renewal and gets back the document Ollie has already produced, grounded in every interaction on the deal.- A CRO asks ChatGPT “which Q3 deals are real?” and reads the calibrated forecast directly inside the assistant. No screenshot from another tab. No CRM tab at all.The external agent never sees the raw CRM. It sees Ollie’s deal context.Why a specialist co-workerGeneralist AI assistants are powerful, and they are increasingly the surface where sales work begins. They are not, on their own, sales co-workers. They don’t continuously read every deal, score deal health, extract MEDDPICC and stakeholders, or fire proactive work on deal signals. Ollie does. MCP is the protocol that connects them: the assistant is where the rep asks; Ollie is the specialist co-worker that has already done the work.Optivian’s bet is that the deal-execution layer needs to be reachable from whichever assistant a buyer uses, not locked behind a single CRM vendor’s first-party agent.AvailabilityMCP read access is generally available today for all Optivian customers, with admin-level controls over what each external agent can see.About OptivianOptivian builds Ollie, the AI co-worker that closes winnable deals. Ollie reads every deal, applies patterns from closed wins, and delivers the work that wins deals (business cases, mutual action plans, follow-ups, meeting prep, deal-health alerts) into Slack, Microsoft Teams, Salesforce, and HubSpot. Optivian is headquartered in Helsinki. Customers include Supermetrics, Halon, Sellforte, Jobilla, and Buddy Healthcare. Learn more at optivian.ai

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