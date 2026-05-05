EshipJet Introduces Shipping Solution to Enhance Logistics Performance Without Replacing ERP Systems

Multi-Carrier Shipping Software EshipJet Software, Inc.

Transform your logistics performance without any replacement - Integrate EshipJet with any ERP Systems like SAP, Acumatica, to drive faster, smarter shipping.

Streamline your entire logistics process with advanced AI-powered software. Manage multi-carrier shipping for both outbound and inbound operations seamlessly.” — Lynda Ling

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As supply chains continue to evolve at a rapid pace, businesses are under constant pressure to improve shipping efficiency, reduce costs, and deliver faster—without disrupting their existing operations. Addressing this critical need, EshipJet introduces a smarter approach: upgrade logistics performance without replacing your entire system.Many organizations continue to rely on legacy ERP platforms such as SAP, Oracle, Acumatica, and Microsoft Dynamics 365—systems that are deeply embedded in their operations. While these platforms are critical for core business functions, they often lack the agility required to meet modern shipping demands such as real-time rate shopping, automated label generation, multi-carrier integration, and end-to-end visibility.EshipJet.ai bridges this gap by seamlessly integrating with existing ERP systems, enabling businesses to modernize their logistics capabilities without costly and time-consuming system overhauls. This approach empowers companies to enhance shipping workflows, improve delivery accuracy, and gain real-time insights—all while leveraging their current infrastructure.“With increasing pressure on supply chains, companies don’t need to start from scratch to stay competitive,” said Lynda Ling, Account Executive at EshipJet. “Our solution is designed to extend the power of existing systems, helping businesses achieve faster, smarter, and more cost-effective shipping operations.”EshipJet’s multi-carrier shipping platform offers:- Intelligent rate shopping across global carriers- Automated shipping and label generation- Real-time tracking and visibility- Address validation to reduce delivery failures- Scalable integration with leading ERP systemsBy focusing on enhancement rather than replacement, EshipJet enables organizations using platforms like SAP ERP, Oracle ERP, Acumatica, and Microsoft Dynamics 365 to accelerate digital transformation, reduce operational disruptions, and maximize ROI on their current technology investments.As supply chains become more complex, the ability to adapt quickly without overhauling core systems is no longer a luxury—it’s a necessity. EshipJet continues to lead this transformation by delivering flexible, scalable, and future-ready logistics solutions.

Streamline Shipping with ShipperCopilot | Multi-Carrier Logistics by eshipjet.ai

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