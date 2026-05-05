Steve Hotz Featured on Next Level CEO TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Stephen R. Hotz, Founder of LED Energy Solutions (LEDES), is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where he shares how energy infrastructure can be transformed by removing financial barriers that have historically slowed large-scale adoption of sustainable systems.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In his episode, Hotz explores how rethinking traditional energy financing models can unlock scalable zero net energy adoption across large facilities, and breaks down how integrated infrastructure systems and real-time performance alignment can drive measurable operational and financial outcomes.Steve’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/steve-hotz

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