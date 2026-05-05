Dr. Karwanna D. Irving Featured on Next Level CEO

FL, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Karwanna D. Irving, government contracting strategist and business coach, is set to appear on Next Level CEO, where she shares insights on how entrepreneurs can scale six-figure businesses into seven-figure enterprises through government contracting opportunities and strategic positioning.Next Level CEO is a high-impact educational series hosted by Daymond John, designed to spotlight elite entrepreneurs, industry leaders, and top performers who have built powerful brands and created meaningful impact. The series gives viewers a rare inside look at real strategies, mindsets, and leadership lessons from those who have actually built lasting success. Each episode highlights a CEO’s story and expertise, revealing the moves that drive influence, growth, and modern business excellence.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Irving explores how government contracting can create scalable and predictable revenue streams, and how strong positioning, compliance understanding, and strategic access to opportunities can support long-term business growth. She also breaks down how entrepreneurs can better align their capabilities with high-value procurement systems to unlock expansion potential.Dr. Irving’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network through their distribution platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.nextlevelceotv.com/dr-karwanna-d-irving

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