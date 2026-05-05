USS Wichita Returns to Naval Station Mayport

MAYPORT, Fla. – The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Wichita (LCS 13), operating under U.S. Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) in the Gulf of America, returned to Naval Station Mayport after completing a six-month deployment on May 4, 2026.

Wichita assumed duties previously executed by the Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS St. Louis (LCS 19) in support of USNORTHCOM’s border security objectives.

“The crew of Wichita is grateful for the opportunity to support and defend the homeland,” stated Cmdr. Travis Snover, Wichita’s commanding officer. “During the deployment we demonstrated the U.S. commitment to international cooperation and supporting regional security and prosperity. Our officers and Sailors onboard welcomed every opportunity to collaborate with our partners, strengthening our interoperability and shared goals in the area.”

In support of USNORTHCOM’s mission to restore territorial integrity at the U.S. southern border, Wichita reinforced the nation’s commitment to border security by enhancing maritime efforts and supporting interagency collaboration. The ship’s deployment highlights the Department of War and Navy’s dedication to national security priorities, contributing to a coordinated and robust response to combating maritime-related terrorism, weapons proliferation, transnational crime, piracy, environmental destruction, and illegal seaborne immigration.

Wichita brought maritime capabilities in response to Presidential executive orders and a national emergency declaration and clarification of the military’s role in protecting the territorial integrity of the United States.

Wichita is assigned to Littoral Combat Ship Squadron (LCSRON) 2 and homeported in Mayport, Fla. The Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) is a fast, agile, mission-focused warship designed to operate in near-shore environments to counter 21st-century threats. It is a class of small surface combatants armed with capabilities to defeat challenges in the world’s littorals. LCS can operate independently or in high-threat scenarios as part of a networked battle force that includes larger, multi-mission surface combatants such as cruisers and destroyers.

U.S. 2nd Fleet, reestablished in 2018 in response to the changing global security environment, develops and employs maritime ready forces to fight across multiple domains in the Atlantic and Arctic in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied, and partner interests.

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